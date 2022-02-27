How to Watch Utah Jazz vs. Phoenix Suns Game Live Online on February 27, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Sunday, February 27, 2022 at 3:30 PM EST, the Phoenix Suns face the Utah Jazz. The game is airing exclusively on ABC, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Utah Jazz vs. Phoenix Suns Game Preview: Mitchell, Utah set for matchup with Phoenix

Utah Jazz (37-22, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Phoenix Suns (49-11, first in the Western Conference)

Phoenix; Sunday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Donovan Mitchell and the Utah Jazz square off against the Phoenix Suns. Mitchell ranks ninth in the NBA averaging 25.9 points per game.

The Suns have gone 29-8 against Western Conference teams. Phoenix ranks second in the Western Conference with 36.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Deandre Ayton averaging 7.5.

The Jazz have gone 23-12 against Western Conference opponents. Utah scores 113.7 points and has outscored opponents by 6.8 points per game.

The teams square off for the third time this season. In the last matchup on Jan. 27 the Suns won 105-97 led by 43 points from Devin Booker, while Jordan Clarkson scored 26 points for the Jazz.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chris Paul is averaging 14.9 points, 10.7 assists and 1.9 steals for the Suns. Booker is averaging 25.6 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.6 assists over the last 10 games for Phoenix.

Mitchell is shooting 45.9% and averaging 25.9 points for the Jazz. Bojan Bogdanovic is averaging 17.5 points over the last 10 games for Utah.

LAST 10 GAMES: Suns: 8-2, averaging 116.7 points, 46.4 rebounds, 30.1 assists, 8.6 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 49.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.7 points per game.

Jazz: 7-3, averaging 113.6 points, 45.1 rebounds, 23.7 assists, 8.3 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.5 points.

INJURIES: Suns: Dario Saric: out (knee), Frank Kaminsky: out (knee), Cameron Payne: out (wrist), Chris Paul: out (thumb), Aaron Holiday: out (ankle).

Jazz: Jared Butler: out (ankle), Rudy Gay: day to day (knee).