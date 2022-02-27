How to Watch Utah Jazz vs. Phoenix Suns Game Live Online on February 27, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels
On Sunday, February 27, 2022 at 3:30 PM EST, the Phoenix Suns face the Utah Jazz. The game is airing exclusively on ABC, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.
Phoenix Suns vs. Utah Jazz
- When: Sunday, February 27, 2022 at 3:30 PM EST
- TV: ABC
- Stream: Watch with 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV
In Phoenix and Utah, the game is streaming on ABC, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. Since it’s a nationally televised game, it won’t air on your local RSN.
Can you stream Phoenix Suns vs. Utah Jazz on NBA League Pass?
For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, but this Phoenix Suns vs. Utah Jazz game won’t be available since it is on ABC.
However, during the NBA regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to NBA League Pass Online. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.
All Live TV Streaming Options
Utah Jazz vs. Phoenix Suns Game Preview: Mitchell, Utah set for matchup with Phoenix
Utah Jazz (37-22, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Phoenix Suns (49-11, first in the Western Conference)
Phoenix; Sunday, 3:30 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Donovan Mitchell and the Utah Jazz square off against the Phoenix Suns. Mitchell ranks ninth in the NBA averaging 25.9 points per game.
The Suns have gone 29-8 against Western Conference teams. Phoenix ranks second in the Western Conference with 36.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Deandre Ayton averaging 7.5.
The Jazz have gone 23-12 against Western Conference opponents. Utah scores 113.7 points and has outscored opponents by 6.8 points per game.
The teams square off for the third time this season. In the last matchup on Jan. 27 the Suns won 105-97 led by 43 points from Devin Booker, while Jordan Clarkson scored 26 points for the Jazz.
TOP PERFORMERS: Chris Paul is averaging 14.9 points, 10.7 assists and 1.9 steals for the Suns. Booker is averaging 25.6 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.6 assists over the last 10 games for Phoenix.
Mitchell is shooting 45.9% and averaging 25.9 points for the Jazz. Bojan Bogdanovic is averaging 17.5 points over the last 10 games for Utah.
LAST 10 GAMES: Suns: 8-2, averaging 116.7 points, 46.4 rebounds, 30.1 assists, 8.6 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 49.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.7 points per game.
Jazz: 7-3, averaging 113.6 points, 45.1 rebounds, 23.7 assists, 8.3 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.5 points.
INJURIES: Suns: Dario Saric: out (knee), Frank Kaminsky: out (knee), Cameron Payne: out (wrist), Chris Paul: out (thumb), Aaron Holiday: out (ankle).
Jazz: Jared Butler: out (ankle), Rudy Gay: day to day (knee).