How to Watch Phoenix Suns vs. Utah Jazz Game Online on November 26, 2022: TV Channels, Streaming, & Start Time

On Saturday, November 26, 2022 at 9:00 PM EST, the Phoenix Suns face the Utah Jazz. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, Bally Sports Arizona, and Fox Sports Arizona, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Phoenix Suns vs. Utah Jazz

In Phoenix the game is streaming on Bally Sports Arizona, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Bally Sports+. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM. While in Salt Lake City, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, which is available with DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV.

Can you stream Phoenix Suns vs. Utah Jazz on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Phoenix Suns vs. Utah Jazz. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like Bally Sports+, DIRECTV STREAM, and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of Bally Sports+.

Utah Jazz vs. Phoenix Suns Game Preview: Utah faces Phoenix, seeks to stop 3-game slide

Utah Jazz (12-9, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. Phoenix Suns (12-6, first in the Western Conference)

Phoenix; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Suns -7; over/under is 230

BOTTOM LINE: Utah heads into the matchup against Phoenix as losers of three games in a row.

The Suns are 10-3 in Western Conference games. Phoenix is 1-4 in one-possession games.

The Jazz are 11-5 against Western Conference opponents. Utah has a 4-2 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The teams square off for the second time this season. In the last meeting on Nov. 19 the Jazz won 134-133 led by 38 points from Lauri Markkanen, while Devin Booker scored 49 points for the Suns.

TOP PERFORMERS: Deandre Ayton is averaging 15.4 points and 8.8 rebounds for the Suns. Booker is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Phoenix.

Markkanen is averaging 20.9 points and eight rebounds for the Jazz. Jordan Clarkson is averaging 19.8 points over the last 10 games for Utah.

LAST 10 GAMES: Suns: 6-4, averaging 113.0 points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game while shooting % from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.1 points per game.

Jazz: 4-6, averaging 118.5 points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game while shooting % from the field. Their opponents have averaged 120.0 points.

INJURIES: Suns: Cameron Johnson: out (knee), Chris Paul: out (heel), Landry Shamet: out (concussion).

Jazz: Mike Conley: out (knee), Leandro Bolmaro: out (concussion), Johnny Juzang: out (wrist), Rudy Gay: out (finger).