How to Watch Washington Wizards vs. Phoenix Suns Game Live Online on December 16, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Thursday, December 16, 2021 at 9:00 PM EST, the Phoenix Suns face the Washington Wizards. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Washington, Bally Sports Arizona, and Fox Sports Arizona, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Phoenix Suns vs. Washington Wizards

In Phoenix, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Arizona (previously Fox Sports Arizona), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Arizona, this is your only option to stream Phoenix Suns games all year long.

In Washington, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Washington, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV. You can also stream it on fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV to watch Washington Wizards games all year long.

Can you stream Phoenix Suns vs. Washington Wizards on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Phoenix Suns vs. Washington Wizards. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, fuboTV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Washington Wizards vs. Phoenix Suns Game Preview: Washington faces Phoenix on 3-game slide

Washington Wizards (15-14, seventh in the Eastern Conference) vs. Phoenix Suns (22-5, second in the Western Conference)

Phoenix; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Suns -8; over/under is 216.5

BOTTOM LINE: Washington enters the matchup with Phoenix after losing three in a row.

The Suns are 12-2 in home games. Phoenix is sixth in the Western Conference scoring 110.8 points while shooting 47.3% from the field.

The Wizards are 7-10 in road games. Washington is the top team in the Eastern Conference with 50.2 points per game in the paint led by Montrezl Harrell averaging 10.6.

TOP PERFORMERS: Devin Booker is scoring 23.2 points per game with 4.9 rebounds and 4.5 assists for the Suns. Chris Paul is averaging 15.6 points and 4.0 rebounds while shooting 47.9% over the past 10 games for Phoenix.

Bradley Beal is averaging 22.7 points and 5.8 assists for the Wizards. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Suns: 8-2, averaging 109.0 points, 43.2 rebounds, 24.9 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 104.8 points per game.

Wizards: 3-7, averaging 106.4 points, 40.5 rebounds, 24.3 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.2 points.

INJURIES: Suns: Dario Saric: out (knee), Frank Kaminsky: out (knee), Devin Booker: out (hamstring), Deandre Ayton: day to day (illness), Jalen Smith: day to day (illness).

Wizards: Rui Hachimura: out (not with team), Thomas Bryant: out (left knee).