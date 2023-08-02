How to Watch ‘Physical’ Season 3 Premiere for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

The world of aerobics is much more cutthroat than the average observer would ever guess. “Physical,” which debuts its third and final season on Apple TV+ on Wednesday, Aug. 2, takes viewers back to the 1980s when aerobics were at their peak. The comedy follows Sheila Rubin on her quest from quiet housewife to fitness mogul, and the queens in the industry who feel threatened by her overnight success. You can watch Physical: Season 3 with a 7-Day Free Trial of Apple TV+ .

About ‘Physical’ Season 3 Premiere

Sheila Rubin (Rose Byrne) has come so far that it’s hard to remember when she was a demur housewife who didn’t know how to accomplish anything for herself. Now, she’s left behind a terrible marriage and beaten back the voices in her own mind that held her back for so long. Now she’s the boss at Body by Sheila, a fitness company that allows her to teach and build a new life for herself.

But celebrity exercise maven Kelly Kilmartin (Zooey Deschanel) has taken notice of Sheila, and feels threatened by her newfound success. Sheila is living rent-free in Kelly’s head, but whether or not she crushes the new challenger and reigns supreme over the fitness landscape of 1980s San Diego depends on whether or not she can keep herself together. For her part, Sheila didn’t get into this game to bring down anybody, but she can’t stop her own trajectory toward success now!

Can you watch ‘Physical’ Season 3 Premiere for free?

Apple TV+ offers a 7-Day Free Trial. With your free trial, you can watch Physical: Season 3 on Apple TV+.

‘Physical’ Season 3 Premiere Schedule

Apple TV+ will be airing ‘Physical’ Season 3 Premiere on Tuesday, August 1, 2023 and will continue with a weekly episode release until Tuesday, September 26, 2023.

Episode 1 : Tuesday, August 1, 2023

: Tuesday, August 1, 2023 Episode 2 : Tuesday, August 1, 2023

: Tuesday, August 1, 2023 Episode 3 : Tuesday, August 8, 2023

: Tuesday, August 8, 2023 Episode 4 : Tuesday, August 15, 2023

: Tuesday, August 15, 2023 Episode 5 : Tuesday, August 22, 2023

: Tuesday, August 22, 2023 Episode 6 : Tuesday, August 29, 2023

: Tuesday, August 29, 2023 Episode 7 : Tuesday, September 5, 2023

: Tuesday, September 5, 2023 Episode 8 : Tuesday, September 12, 2023

: Tuesday, September 12, 2023 Episode 9 : Tuesday, September 19, 2023

: Tuesday, September 19, 2023 Episode 10: Tuesday, September 26, 2023

Can you watch ‘Physical’ Season 3 Premiere offline?

Like most of the Apple TV+ catalog, you can download Physical: Season 3 and watch offline with your linked devices.

What devices can you use to stream ‘Physical’ Season 3 Premiere?

You can watch Physical: Season 3 on Apple TV+ using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Roku, iPhone/iPad, Mac, Windows, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

‘Physical’ Season 3 Premiere Trailer