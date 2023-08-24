How to Watch Pinnacle vs. Arbor View High School Football Game Live Without Cable

Out west, high school football generally isn’t as celebrated as it is in the southern and eastern United States. But Arbor View and Pinnacle are aiming to change that, as the two schools are set to clash on Friday, Aug. 25 at 7 p.m. ET. Pinnacle hails from Phoenix, Ariz., but they’ll travel to Flagstaff to face Arbor View for a showdown in the desert. Fans can watch Arbor View High School vs. Pinnacle High School live with a Subscription to NFHS Network.

When: Friday, Aug. 25 at 7 p.m. ET.

Friday, Aug. 25 at 7 p.m. ET. Location: Walkup Skydome | 1705 S. San Francisco St., Flagstaff, Coconino County, Ariz.

Walkup Skydome | 1705 S. San Francisco St., Flagstaff, Coconino County, Ariz. TV: NFHS Network.

Stream: Watch with a Subscription to NFHS Network.

Pinnacle is the 18th-ranked team in the state of Arizona, according to MaxPreps. The Pinnacle Pioneers will be helmed by Wyatt Houston, who won’t have to face a battle with five-star prospect Dylan Raiola after all this year. Pinnacle also boasts receiver Mac Richards and figures to be an offensive powerhouse in 2023.

The Arbor View Aggies will have to travel a bit further than the Pioneers for this game, as the school is actually located in Las Vegas, NV (Clark County). The team went 9-2 last year, and are returning seven starters on offense. Linebacker Christian Thatcher should be a force for the defense again in 2023, after racking up 133 tackles in his 2022 campaign.

No. Pinnacle vs. Arbor View will be exclusively available to stream on NFHS Network, which does not offer a free trial at this time.

NFHS Network is available to stream on most devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

