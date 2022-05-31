 Skip to Content
How to Watch ‘Pistol’ Premiere on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, iOS, and Mobile

Tom Wilton

The Sex Pistols shook the British establishment when they crashed onto the music scene in the mid-70s. With their badly tuned guitars, wild style, and screaming vocals, they were quickly embraced by a generation desperate to believe in something. Relive the birth of punk rock with FX’s “Pistol,” a limited drama that begins streaming exclusively on Hulu on Tuesday, May 31 with a 30-Day Free Trial of Hulu.

How to Watch ‘Pistol’ Premiere on Hulu

When: Tuesday, May 31
TV: Hulu
Streaming: Watch with a 30-Day Free Trial of Hulu.

About ‘Pistol’

The six-part limited series tells the story of the rapid rise and eventual implosion of the Sex Pistols, as witnessed by guitarist Steve Jones. Based on Jones’ book “Lonely Boy: Tales from a Sex Pistol,” the series explores how the chaotic misfits — thrown together as a group — quickly found themselves speaking for a youth who very much believed in “Anarchy in the U.K.”

Stepping into the band’s (scruffy) shoes are Toby Wallace as Jones, Jacob Slater as drummer Paul “Cookie” Cook, Anson Boon as frontman John “Johnny Rotten” Lydon, Christian Lees as bassist Glen Matlock, and Louis Partridge as the notorious Sid Vicious. Thomas Brodie-Sangster also stars as the band’s manager Malcolm McLaren, while Maisie Williams appears as iconic punk figure Jordan.

“Pistol” is executive produced by Jones himself, alongside Oscar-winning filmmaker Danny Boyle who also directed the episodes. The show was created and written by Craig Pearce.

How to Stream ‘Pistol’ on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

You can watch all episodes of “Pistol” via iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web, using Hulu.

Check out the 'Pistol' Trailer:

