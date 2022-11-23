How to Watch ‘Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin’ Series Premiere on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV and Mobile

A new “Pitch Perfect” spin-off takes Bumper Allen (Adam Devine) to Germany for an incredible opportunity! The Peacock Original series titled “Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin” premieres on Wednesday, Nov. 23. All of the episodes drop simultaneously, so you don’t need to wait to watch them all at once. You can watch “Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin” with a Subscription to Peacock.

How to Watch ‘Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin’

When: Wednesday, Nov. 23

Wednesday, Nov. 23 TV: Peacock

Peacock Stream: Watch with a Subscription to Peacock.

About ‘Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin’

In the series, Bumper gets a phone call informing him that one of his songs has gone viral in Germany and is offered the chance to bring his musical career back to life. He’s up for the challenge and goes all in, leaving behind his security job back home. Once he arrives at his destination, Bumper works with his former competitor Pieter (Flula Borg), who is now his manager. He also meets his new assistant Heidi (Sarah Hyland).

However, making it big time in Berlin isn’t quite what he thought it would be. He faces hurdles along the way and goes head-to-head with another singer named Gisela (Jameela Jamil). Will Bumper be able to overcome these challenges and follow his dreams of becoming a performer?

The series also stars Diana Birenyte and Lera Abova. It was developed by Elizabeth Banks and Megan Amram.

Can You Stream ‘Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin’ For Free?

Unfortunately, Peacock does not offer a free trial. To watch “Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin” and other Peacock original series, you will have to sign up for a paid subscription.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream ‘Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin’ on Peacock?

Peacock is available to stream on most devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.