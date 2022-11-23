How to Watch ‘Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin’ Series Premiere on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV and Mobile
A new “Pitch Perfect” spin-off takes Bumper Allen (Adam Devine) to Germany for an incredible opportunity! The Peacock Original series titled “Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin” premieres on Wednesday, Nov. 23. All of the episodes drop simultaneously, so you don’t need to wait to watch them all at once. You can watch “Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin” with a Subscription to Peacock.
How to Watch ‘Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin’
- When: Wednesday, Nov. 23
- TV: Peacock
- Stream: Watch with a Subscription to Peacock.
About ‘Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin’
In the series, Bumper gets a phone call informing him that one of his songs has gone viral in Germany and is offered the chance to bring his musical career back to life. He’s up for the challenge and goes all in, leaving behind his security job back home. Once he arrives at his destination, Bumper works with his former competitor Pieter (Flula Borg), who is now his manager. He also meets his new assistant Heidi (Sarah Hyland).
However, making it big time in Berlin isn’t quite what he thought it would be. He faces hurdles along the way and goes head-to-head with another singer named Gisela (Jameela Jamil). Will Bumper be able to overcome these challenges and follow his dreams of becoming a performer?
The series also stars Diana Birenyte and Lera Abova. It was developed by Elizabeth Banks and Megan Amram.
Can You Stream ‘Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin’ For Free?
Unfortunately, Peacock does not offer a free trial. To watch “Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin” and other Peacock original series, you will have to sign up for a paid subscription.
What Devices Can You Use to Stream ‘Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin’ on Peacock?
Peacock is available to stream on most devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.
-
Peacock
Peacock is a subscription video streaming service from NBCUniversal that includes original shows, blockbuster movies, and classic television series. Peacock is home to “Yellowstone,” and “The Office,” as well as original hits like “Bel-Air.” You can also watch live sports including Sunday Night Football, Premier League, and exclusive MLB games. Peacock is also the exclusive home to many WWE events like WrestleMania. Starting Nov. 30, Premium Plus subscribers will be able to stream their local NBC feed in all 210 markets.
Peacock includes news, entertainment, sports, late-night, and reality from various NBCU properties including NBC, Bravo, and E!.
Peacock also includes the entire library of Bravo shows and has exclusives like “Below Deck: Down Under.” They also include live and on-demand access to Hallmark channels.
The company has acquired the rights to many classic shows like “Parks and Recreation,” and the entire Dick Wolf library including “Law & Order” and “Chicago Fire.”
The service also features blockbusters and critically-acclaimed films from Universal Pictures, Focus Features, DreamWorks Animation, Illumination and content acquired from Hollywood’s biggest studios.Sign Up