How to Watch Pitt vs Cincinnati 2023 College Football Game Live for Free Without Cable

The Pittsburgh Panthers are gearing up to defend their home turf against the Cincinnati Bearcats at Acrisure Stadium on Saturday, 6:30 p.m. ET. Both teams have showcased impressive offensive performances in their previous games, promising an exciting showdown between the two.

The game is the first college football game to play on The CW, which you can stream with a live TV streaming service. Here’s everything you need to know about the college football game:

Pittsburgh vs. Cincinnati :

When : Saturday, September 9, 2023 at 5:30 p.m. ET

: Saturday, September 9, 2023 at 5:30 p.m. ET Where : Pitt’s Acrisure Stadium | Pittsburgh, PA 15212

: Pitt’s Acrisure Stadium | Pittsburgh, PA 15212 TV Channel : The CW

: The CW Where to Stream: Watch with a 5-day free trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Watch Pitt vs. Cincinnati Get a 5-Day Free Trial directv.com/stream Get $30 off your first three months plus a 5-day free trial.

While the Pittsburgh face the Cincinatti Bearcats will be on DIRECTV, not all markets carry the channel. Other live tv streamers, such as Hulu Live TV and Fubo also have select markets for The CW. We suggest visiting our Matchmaker and putting in your zip code to determine which live tv streaming platform is best for you.

About the 2023 Cincinnati vs Pitt Game:

Pittsburgh dominated last week’s game against Wofford, executing a flawless strategy that resulted in a resounding 45-7 victory. By the end of the third quarter, Pittsburgh had amassed a comfortable 38-point lead, securing their triumph. On the other hand, Cincinnati displayed a well-rounded attack, overpowering Eastern Kentucky in every quarter and ultimately sealing a commanding 66-13 win. A standout performance by quarterback Emory Jones, with 345 passing yards and five touchdowns, propelled Cincinnati forward, alongside wide receiver Xzavier Henderson’s touchdown and 149 receiving yards.

This upcoming matchup is expected to be closely contested, with Pittsburgh only holding a 7-point favorite status. Both teams have started the season with victories, and Saturday’s game will be crucial in determining which team can maintain their momentum. Stay tuned for the game or check back here for updates on who emerges victorious.

Because Cincinnati and Pittsburgh are playing on The CW for this game, there are a few live tv streaming platforms that will be airing the college football game. Here are all the options for you to consider:

Can you stream Cincinnati vs. San Jose State on DIRECTV STREAM?

Beginning on September 1, 2023, DIRECTV regained rights to air The CW in 21 markets. If you live in one of those markets, you can watch the Cincinnati vs Pitt game on The CW with a five-day free trial of DIRECTV STREAM and then $30 off your first three months of the streamer's Choice Plan. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, and SEC Network.

5-Day Free Trial $74.99+ / month directv.com/stream Save $30 Over Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM.

Can you stream Cincinnati vs. Pitt on Fubo?

Tonight’s game on The CW is available with a at least a one-day free trial of Fubo within 9 markets. If you decide to go with Fubo, you will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Pitt vs. Cincinnati on Hulu Live TV?

Yep! Well, if you live in one of the 29 markets that carries The CW. Check out The CW with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV, which includes The Disney Bundle at no extra charge. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Sign Up $69.99 / month hulu.com Get $20 OFF your first three months of Hulu + Live TV plus the Disney Bundle Free

Can you stream the Cincinnati vs Pitt football game on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Pitt vs Cincinnati game on The CW with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network if you get YouTube TV.

All Live TV Streaming Services