 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

How to Watch Anaheim Ducks vs. Pittsburgh Penguins Game Live Online on December 11, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Saturday, December 11, 2021 at 7:00 PM EST, the Pittsburgh Penguins face the Anaheim Ducks. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports SoCal, Fox Sports Prime Ticket, AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, Bally Sports San Diego, and Fox Sports San Diego, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Anaheim Ducks

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Bally Sports SoCal (previously Fox Sports Prime Ticket), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports SoCal, this is your only option to stream Anaheim Ducks games all year long.

In Pittsburgh, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, which is available with a 14-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM to watch Pittsburgh Penguins games all year long.

Can you stream Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Anaheim Ducks on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Pittsburgh and Los Angeles, you can stream Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Anaheim Ducks, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialGet $25 OFFSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$25$35$35$64.99
Bally Sports SoCal≥ $84.99------
Fox Sports Prime Ticket≥ $84.99------
AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh≥ $84.99-----
Bally Sports San Diego≥ $84.99------
Fox Sports San Diego≥ $84.99------

All Live TV Streaming Options

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $84.99
Includes: Bally Sports SoCal, Fox Sports Prime Ticket, AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, Bally Sports San Diego, and Fox Sports San Diego + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh + 27 Top Cable Channels

Anaheim Ducks vs. Pittsburgh Penguins Game Preview: Penguins face the Ducks on 3-game win streak

By The Associated Press

Anaheim Ducks (15-8-5, second in the Pacific) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (13-8-5, third in the Metropolitan)

Pittsburgh; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Penguins -149, Ducks +127; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh is looking to continue its three-game win streak with a victory over Anaheim.

The Penguins are 5-5-2 on their home ice. Pittsburgh averages only 2.9 penalties per game, the fewest in the league. Kris Letang leads them averaging 0.4.

The Ducks have gone 6-4-3 away from home. Anaheim has scored 89 goals and ranks 10th in the NHL averaging 3.2 goals per game. Troy Terry leads the team with 15.

The teams square off Saturday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jake Guentzel has 27 total points for the Penguins, 15 goals and 12 assists. Jeff Carter has five goals over the last 10 games for Pittsburgh.

Terry has 26 total points while scoring 15 goals and totaling 11 assists for the Ducks. Trevor Zegras has 12 assists over the last 10 games for Anaheim.

LAST 10 GAMES: Penguins: 7-2-1, averaging three goals, 5.8 assists, 2.6 penalties and 5.4 penalty minutes while giving up 1.4 goals per game with a .951 save percentage.

Ducks: 5-3-2, averaging 2.8 goals, 3.7 assists, 3.3 penalties and 7.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game with a .916 save percentage.

INJURIES: Penguins: Jake Guentzel: out (upper-body), Brian Boyle: day to day (upper body).

Ducks: Adam Henrique: day to day (lower body).

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit
The Streamable

The Streamable helps you find the best way to stream anything. Follow our daily streaming news, in-depth reviews on streaming services & devices, and use our tools to find where your favorite content is streaming.

When you shop through our picks, we may earn a commission.

Connect with Us

© 2021 FOMOPOP, Inc. 301 Poinciana Island Dr, Sunny Isles Beach, FL 33160 – Terms & Conditions - Privacy Policy

AT&T TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $75 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for AT&T TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new AT&T TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the AT&T TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.