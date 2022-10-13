 Skip to Content
How to Watch Arizona Coyotes vs. Pittsburgh Penguins Game Live Online on October 13, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Thursday, October 13, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT, the Pittsburgh Penguins face the Arizona Coyotes. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Arizona, Fox Sports Arizona, and AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Arizona Coyotes

In Pittsburgh the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV. In Phoenix, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Arizona, which is also available with DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on Bally Sports+.

Can you stream Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Arizona Coyotes on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Pittsburgh and Phoenix, you can stream Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Arizona Coyotes, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Arizona Coyotes vs. Pittsburgh Penguins Game Preview: Penguins host the Coyotes to start season

By The Associated Press

Arizona Coyotes vs. Pittsburgh Penguins

Pittsburgh; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Penguins begin the season at home against the Arizona Coyotes.

Pittsburgh had a 46-25-11 record overall and a 25-14-5 record at home last season. The Penguins scored 269 total goals a season ago, averaging 3.3 per game on 34.7 shots per game.

Arizona had a 25-50-7 record overall and a 14-23-4 record on the road last season. The Coyotes had a 13.9% power play success rate last season, scoring 28 goals on 202 chances.

INJURIES: Penguins: Brian Dumoulin: out (knee), Casey DeSmith: out (core).

Coyotes: Conor Timmins: out (lower body), Lawson Crouse: out (hand), Clayton Keller: out (lower-body), Jakob Chychrun: out (ankle).

Penguins Season Preview

