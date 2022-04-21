How to Watch Boston Bruins vs. Pittsburgh Penguins Game Live Online on April 21, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Thursday, April 21, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT, the Pittsburgh Penguins face the Boston Bruins. The game is airing exclusively on NESN and AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Boston Bruins

In Pittsburgh the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM. In Boston, the game is streaming on NESN, which is also available with fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM.

Can you stream Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Boston Bruins on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Pittsburgh and Boston, you can stream Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Boston Bruins, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV and DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Boston Bruins vs. Pittsburgh Penguins Game Preview: Bruins visit the Penguins after overtime win

Boston Bruins (47-24-5, fourth in the Atlantic) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (43-23-11, third in the Metropolitan)

Pittsburgh; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Penguins host Boston after the Bruins knocked off St. Louis 3-2 in overtime.

The Penguins are 25-15-6 against Eastern Conference opponents. Pittsburgh ranks fourth in the Eastern Conference averaging 5.7 assists per game, led by Sidney Crosby with 0.8.

The Bruins are 27-15-2 in conference play. Boston ranks eighth in the Eastern Conference recording 8.4 points per game, averaging 3.1 goals and 5.3 assists.

The Penguins plays the Bruins for the second straight game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jake Guentzel leads the Penguins with 37 goals, adding 41 assists and totaling 78 points. Crosby has five goals and six assists over the last 10 games for Pittsburgh.

David Pastrnak leads the Bruins with 38 goals and has 71 points. Jake DeBrusk has six goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Boston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Penguins: 3-6-1, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.9 assists, 3.1 penalties and 7.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game with a .907 save percentage.

Bruins: 6-4-0, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.2 assists, 4.9 penalties and 12.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game with a .914 save percentage.

INJURIES: Penguins: Tristan Jarry: out (foot).

Bruins: Hampus Lindholm: out (lower body), Jesper Froden: out (undisclosed), Linus Ullmark: out (undisclosed), David Pastrnak: out (undisclosed).