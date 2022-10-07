 Skip to Content
How to Watch Buffalo Sabres vs. Pittsburgh Penguins Preseason Game Live Online on October 7, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Friday, October 7, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT, the Pittsburgh Penguins face the Buffalo Sabres. The game is airing exclusively on MSG and AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Buffalo Sabres

In Pittsburgh the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV. In Buffalo, the game is streaming on MSG, which is also available with DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV.

Can you stream Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Buffalo Sabres on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Pittsburgh and Buffalo, you can stream Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Buffalo Sabres, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Services

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: MSG and AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: MSG and AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh + 27 Top Cable Channels

