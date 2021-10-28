How to Watch Calgary Flames vs. Pittsburgh Penguins Game Live Online on October 28, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Thursday, October 28, 2021 at 7:00 PM EDT, the Pittsburgh Penguins face the Calgary Flames. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Calgary Flames

Can you stream Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Calgary Flames on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Pittsburgh, you can stream Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Calgary Flames, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Flames vs. Penguins Game Preview: Flames visit the Penguins after Mangiapane's 2-goal game

By The Associated Press

Calgary Flames (4-1-1, first in the Pacific) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (3-1-2, fourth in the Metropolitan)

Pittsburgh; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Penguins -110, Flames -109; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: Calgary visits the Pittsburgh Penguins after Andrew Mangiapane scored two goals in the Flames’ 5-3 win over the Devils.

Pittsburgh went 37-16-3 overall a season ago while going 22-4-2 at home. The Penguins scored 36 power play goals on 152 power play opportunities last season.

Calgary went 26-27-3 overall and 11-15-2 on the road in the 2020-21 season. Goalies for the Flames recorded four shutouts last season while compiling an .899 save percentage.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams.

INJURIES: Penguins: Tristan Jarry: out (covid-19), Jeff Carter: out (covid-19), Kris Letang: day to day (health protocols).

Flames: None listed.