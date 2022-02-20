How to Watch Carolina Hurricanes vs. Pittsburgh Penguins Game Live Online on February 20, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Sunday, February 20, 2022 at 1:00 PM EST, the Pittsburgh Penguins face the Carolina Hurricanes. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports South, Fox Sports South, and AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Carolina Hurricanes

In Raleigh, the game is streaming on Bally Sports South (previously Fox Sports South), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports South, this is your only option to stream Carolina Hurricanes games all year long.

In Pittsburgh, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM to watch Pittsburgh Penguins games all year long.

Can you stream Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Carolina Hurricanes on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Pittsburgh and Raleigh, you can stream Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Carolina Hurricanes, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Carolina Hurricanes vs. Pittsburgh Penguins Game Preview: Hurricanes visit the Penguins after Svechnikov's 2-goal game

Carolina Hurricanes (33-11-4, first in the Metropolitan) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (31-12-8, second in the Metropolitan)

Pittsburgh; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Penguins host Carolina after Andrei Svechnikov scored two goals in the Hurricanes’ 5-3 victory against the Predators.

The Penguins are 8-2-1 against Metropolitan opponents. Pittsburgh is 17th in the league with 34.8 shots per game and is averaging 3.3 goals.

The Hurricanes are 6-4-0 against the rest of their division. Carolina averages 9.2 penalty minutes per game, the seventh-most in the Eastern Conference. Ian Cole leads the team serving 57 total minutes.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season for the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jake Guentzel has 51 total points for the Penguins, 25 goals and 26 assists. Sidney Crosby has four goals and 11 assists over the last 10 games for Pittsburgh.

Tony DeAngelo leads the Hurricanes with a plus-18 in 41 games this season. Svechnikov has eight goals and five assists over the last 10 games for Carolina.

LAST 10 GAMES: Penguins: 5-2-3, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.3 assists, 2.5 penalties and five penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game with a .911 save percentage.

Hurricanes: 6-2-2, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.5 assists, 4.2 penalties and nine penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game with a .922 save percentage.

INJURIES: Penguins: Teddy Blueger: out (upper-body).

Hurricanes: Vincent Trocheck: day to day (upper body).