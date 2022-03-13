How to Watch Carolina Hurricanes vs. Pittsburgh Penguins Game Live Online on March 13, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Sunday, March 13, 2022 at 6:00 PM EDT, the Pittsburgh Penguins face the Carolina Hurricanes. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports South, Fox Sports South, and AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Carolina Hurricanes

In Raleigh, the game is streaming on Bally Sports South (previously Fox Sports South), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports South, this is your only option to stream Carolina Hurricanes games all year long.

In Pittsburgh, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM to watch Pittsburgh Penguins games all year long.

Can you stream Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Carolina Hurricanes on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Pittsburgh and Raleigh, you can stream Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Carolina Hurricanes, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Carolina Hurricanes vs. Pittsburgh Penguins Game Preview: Penguins and Hurricanes face off in battle of top Metropolitan teams

Carolina Hurricanes (41-12-5, first in the Metropolitan) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (35-15-9, second in the Metropolitan)

Pittsburgh; Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Penguins -131, Hurricanes +109; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The top two teams in the Metropolitan face off when the Pittsburgh Penguins play the Carolina Hurricanes.

The Penguins are 10-4-2 against division opponents. Pittsburgh is fifth in the Eastern Conference recording 8.9 points per game, averaging 3.2 goals and 5.7 assists.

The Hurricanes are 11-5-0 in division matchups. Carolina is eighth in the league averaging 3.4 goals per game, led by Sebastian Aho with 26.

In their last meeting on March 4, Carolina won 3-2. Jordan Staal recorded two goals for the Hurricanes.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jake Guentzel leads the Penguins with 28 goals, adding 31 assists and collecting 59 points. Sidney Crosby has 13 points over the last 10 games for Pittsburgh.

Aho leads the Hurricanes with 60 points, scoring 26 goals and registering 34 assists. Teuvo Teravainen has four assists over the last 10 games for Carolina.

LAST 10 GAMES: Penguins: 5-4-1, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.8 assists, 3.4 penalties and 8.4 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game with a .905 save percentage.

Hurricanes: 8-1-1, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.5 assists, 3.9 penalties and 8.6 penalty minutes while allowing two goals per game with a .937 save percentage.

INJURIES: Penguins: None listed.

Hurricanes: Seth Jarvis: day to day (hip), Brendan Smith: out (upper-body), Tony DeAngelo: out (midsection).