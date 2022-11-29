How to Watch Carolina Hurricanes vs. Pittsburgh Penguins Game Live Online on November 29, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, November 29, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST, the Pittsburgh Penguins face the Carolina Hurricanes. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports South, Fox Sports South, and AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Carolina Hurricanes

In Pittsburgh the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV. While in Raleigh, the game is streaming on Bally Sports South, which is available with Bally Sports+. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM.

Can you stream Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Carolina Hurricanes on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Pittsburgh and Raleigh, you can stream Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Carolina Hurricanes, and every out-of-market NHL game with NHL Power Play on ESPN+. To watch the game, all you need is a subscription to ESPN+, or The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like Bally Sports+, DIRECTV STREAM, and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of Bally Sports+.

Carolina Hurricanes vs. Pittsburgh Penguins Game Preview: Hurricanes bring road losing streak into game against the Penguins

Carolina Hurricanes (10-5-1, third in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (6-7-3, fourth in the Metropolitan Division)

Pittsburgh; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Carolina Hurricanes travel to the Pittsburgh Penguins looking to end a three-game road skid.

Pittsburgh is 6-7-3 overall and 3-0-0 against the Metropolitan Division. The Penguins have gone 10-2-2 when scoring three or more goals.

Carolina is 3-1-0 against the Metropolitan Division and 10-5-1 overall. The Hurricanes have a +five scoring differential, with 48 total goals scored and 43 allowed.

Tuesday’s game is the fourth meeting between these teams this season. The Penguins won the previous meeting 4-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sidney Crosby has 11 goals and 18 assists for the Penguins. Brock McGinn has scored five goals over the past 10 games.

Sebastian Aho has nine goals and 14 assists for the Hurricanes. Andrei Svechnikov has five goals and three assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Penguins: 7-2-1, averaging 3.4 goals, six assists, 3.6 penalties and 8.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game.

Hurricanes: 3-3-4, averaging 2.2 goals, 3.7 assists, 3.7 penalties and 7.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game.

INJURIES: Penguins: None listed.

Hurricanes: Ondrej Kase: out (concussion), Frederik Andersen: out (undisclosed), Jake Gardiner: out (hip/back), Cavan Fitzgerald: out (undisclosed), Teuvo Teravainen: out (upper body), Max Pacioretty: out (achilles).