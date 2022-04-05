How to Watch Colorado Avalanche vs. Pittsburgh Penguins Game Live Online on April 5, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, April 5, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT, the Pittsburgh Penguins face the Colorado Avalanche. The game is airing exclusively on Altitude and AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Colorado Avalanche

In Denver, the game is streaming on Altitude, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Altitude, this is your only option to stream Colorado Avalanche games all year long.

In Pittsburgh, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM to watch Pittsburgh Penguins games all year long.

Can you stream Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Colorado Avalanche on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Pittsburgh and Denver, you can stream Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Colorado Avalanche, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV.

Colorado Avalanche vs. Pittsburgh Penguins Game Preview: Colorado plays Pittsburgh on 3-game win streak

Colorado Avalanche (49-14-6, first in the Central) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (41-19-10, third in the Metropolitan)

Pittsburgh; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado heads into a matchup with Pittsburgh as winners of three games in a row.

The Penguins are 19-10-5 at home. Pittsburgh averages just 3.0 penalties per game, the least in the Eastern Conference. Kris Letang leads the team averaging 0.3.

The Avalanche are 21-10-3 in road games. Colorado is third in the league averaging 3.8 goals per game, led by Mikko Rantanen with 35.

The teams square off for the second game in a row.

TOP PERFORMERS: Letang leads the Penguins with 53 assists and has 60 points this season. Sidney Crosby has six goals and eight assists over the last 10 games for Pittsburgh.

Devon Toews leads the Avalanche with a plus-46 in 58 games this season. Rantanen has eight goals and seven assists over the last 10 games for Colorado.

LAST 10 GAMES: Penguins: 5-4-1, averaging 3.5 goals, 6.2 assists, 3.1 penalties and 6.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game with a .911 save percentage.

Avalanche: 8-1-1, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.5 assists, 3.7 penalties and 8.3 penalty minutes while giving up 1.8 goals per game with a .944 save percentage.

INJURIES: Penguins: Jason Zucker: day to day (knee).

Avalanche: Gabriel Landeskog: out (knee), Nazem Kadri: out (upper-body), Samuel Girard: out (lower body), Ryan Murray: out (hand/wrist).