How to Watch Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Pittsburgh Penguins Game Live Online on March 22, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, March 22, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT, the Pittsburgh Penguins face the Columbus Blue Jackets. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Ohio, Fox Sports Ohio, and AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Columbus Blue Jackets

In Columbus, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Ohio (previously Fox Sports Ohio), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Ohio, this is your only option to stream Columbus Blue Jackets games all year long.

In Pittsburgh, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM to watch Pittsburgh Penguins games all year long.

Can you stream Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Columbus Blue Jackets on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Pittsburgh and Columbus, you can stream Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Columbus Blue Jackets, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Pittsburgh Penguins Game Preview: Pittsburgh hosts Columbus after Crosby's 2-goal game

Columbus Blue Jackets (32-28-3, fifth in the Metropolitan) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (38-16-9, third in the Metropolitan)

Pittsburgh; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh hosts the Columbus Blue Jackets after Sidney Crosby scored two goals in the Penguins’ 4-1 victory against the Coyotes.

The Penguins are 11-4-2 against the rest of their division. Pittsburgh is second in the Eastern Conference with 34.9 shots per game and is averaging 3.2 goals.

The Blue Jackets are 8-12-0 against the rest of their division. Columbus ranks seventh in the Eastern Conference with 30.0 shots per game and is averaging 3.3 goals.

In their last meeting on Feb. 27, Pittsburgh won 3-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Crosby leads the Penguins with 61 points, scoring 22 goals and adding 39 assists. Jake Guentzel has 9 points over the last 10 games for Pittsburgh.

Patrik Laine has 48 total points while scoring 25 goals and totaling 23 assists for the Blue Jackets. Oliver Bjorkstrand has five goals over the last 10 games for Columbus.

LAST 10 GAMES: Penguins: 7-2-1, averaging three goals, 5.1 assists, 3.5 penalties and 8.4 penalty minutes while giving up two goals per game with a .935 save percentage.

Blue Jackets: 5-3-2, averaging 3.4 goals, six assists, four penalties and 8.6 penalty minutes while giving up 3.9 goals per game with an .882 save percentage.

INJURIES: Penguins: Zachary Aston-Reese: day to day (illness).

Blue Jackets: Elvis Merzlikins: day to day (back).