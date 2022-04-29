How to Watch Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Pittsburgh Penguins Game Live Online on April 29, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Friday, April 29, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT, the Pittsburgh Penguins face the Columbus Blue Jackets. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Ohio, Fox Sports Ohio, and AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

In Columbus, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Ohio (previously Fox Sports Ohio), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Ohio, this is your only option to stream Columbus Blue Jackets games all year long.

In Pittsburgh, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM to watch Pittsburgh Penguins games all year long.

Can you stream Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Columbus Blue Jackets on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Pittsburgh and Columbus, you can stream Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Columbus Blue Jackets, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Pittsburgh Penguins Game Preview: Columbus visits Pittsburgh on 4-game road slide

Columbus Blue Jackets (37-37-7, sixth in the Metropolitan) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (45-25-11, third in the Metropolitan)

Pittsburgh; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Columbus visits Pittsburgh looking to stop its four-game road skid.

The Penguins are 27-16-6 in Eastern Conference games. Pittsburgh ranks 10th in the league averaging 5.7 assists per game, led by Sidney Crosby with 0.8.

The Blue Jackets are 9-16-0 against Metropolitan teams. Columbus ranks seventh in the Eastern Conference averaging 3.2 goals per game, led by Oliver Bjorkstrand with 27.

Pittsburgh took down Columbus 5-1 in the last meeting between these teams on March 22. Jake Guentzel scored two goals for the Penguins in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Crosby leads the Penguins with 84 points, scoring 31 goals and adding 53 assists. Guentzel has seven goals and six assists over the last 10 games for Pittsburgh.

Gabriel Carlsson leads the Blue Jackets with a plus-five in 37 games this season. Jack Roslovic has 13 points over the last 10 games for Columbus.

LAST 10 GAMES: Penguins: 4-5-1, averaging three goals, five assists, 3.4 penalties and 7.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game with a .929 save percentage.

Blue Jackets: 4-5-1, averaging three goals, 5.2 assists, 3.7 penalties and 7.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game with a .909 save percentage.

INJURIES: Penguins: Jason Zucker: day to day (undisclosed), Tristan Jarry: out (foot).

Blue Jackets: Nick Blankenburg: out (upper-body), Adam Boqvist: day to day (lower body), Joonas Korpisalo: out for season (hip), Patrik Laine: day to day (upper-body), Zach Werenski: out (nose).