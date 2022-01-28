How to Watch Detroit Red Wings vs. Pittsburgh Penguins Game Live Online on January 28, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Friday, January 28, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST, the Pittsburgh Penguins face the Detroit Red Wings. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Detroit, Fox Sports Detroit, and AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Detroit Red Wings

In Detroit, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Detroit (previously Fox Sports Detroit), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Detroit, this is your only option to stream Detroit Red Wings games all year long.

In Pittsburgh, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM to watch Pittsburgh Penguins games all year long.

Can you stream Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Detroit Red Wings on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Pittsburgh and Detroit, you can stream Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Detroit Red Wings, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Detroit Red Wings vs. Pittsburgh Penguins Game Preview: Detroit takes on Pittsburgh on 3-game slide

Detroit Red Wings (18-19-6, fifth in the Atlantic) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (27-10-6, second in the Metropolitan)

Pittsburgh; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Penguins -233, Red Wings +187; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit comes into the matchup with Pittsburgh after losing three games in a row.

The Penguins are 14-6-1 against Eastern Conference opponents. Pittsburgh is sixth in the NHL averaging 5.9 assists per game, led by Bryan Rust with 0.9.

The Red Wings are 6-5-2 against opponents from the Atlantic. Detroit averages 9.6 penalty minutes per game, the fifth-most in the Eastern Conference. Givani Smith leads the team serving 85 total minutes.

The teams meet Friday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kris Letang leads the Penguins with 33 assists and has 38 points this season. Evgeni Malkin has four goals and six assists over the last 10 games for Pittsburgh.

Tyler Bertuzzi leads the Red Wings with 20 goals and has 38 points. Dylan Larkin has five goals and three assists over the last 10 games for Detroit.

LAST 10 GAMES: Penguins: 7-2-1, averaging 3.5 goals, 6.2 assists, 2.8 penalties and 6.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game with a .914 save percentage.

Red Wings: 3-4-3, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.2 assists, 4.7 penalties and 14.9 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game with a .903 save percentage.

INJURIES: Penguins: Teddy Blueger: out (upper-body).

Red Wings: Thomas Greiss: out (covid-19).