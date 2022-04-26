 Skip to Content
How to Watch Edmonton Oilers vs. Pittsburgh Penguins Game Live Online on April 26, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT, the Pittsburgh Penguins face the Edmonton Oilers. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Edmonton Oilers

In Pittsburgh and nationally the game will be streaming on ESPN, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. Since it’s a nationally televised game, it won’t air on your local RSN.

Can you stream Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Edmonton Oilers on ESPN+?

For those out-of-market, while NHL.TV out-of-market games are now on ESPN+, this Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Edmonton Oilers game won’t be available since it is on ESPN.

However, during the NHL regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
ESPN--

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: ESPN + 26 Top Cable Channels

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $69.99
Includes: ESPN + 33 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: ESPN + 15 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: ESPN + 31 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ESPN + 31 Top Cable Channels

Edmonton Oilers vs. Pittsburgh Penguins Game Preview: Pittsburgh faces Edmonton, looks for 4th straight home win

Edmonton Oilers (46-27-6, second in the Pacific) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (45-24-11, third in the Metropolitan)

Pittsburgh; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh hosts Edmonton trying to prolong its three-game home winning streak.

The Penguins are 22-12-5 on their home ice. Pittsburgh is 10th in the NHL recording 9 points per game, averaging 3.3 goals and 5.7 assists.

The Oilers are 20-15-5 in road games. Edmonton has scored 273 goals and is fifth in the Western Conference averaging 3.5 goals per game. Leon Draisaitl leads the team with 55.

In their last matchup on Dec. 1, Edmonton won 5-2. Connor McDavid recorded a team-high 4 points for the Oilers.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brian Dumoulin leads the Penguins with a plus-24 in 74 games this season. Jake Guentzel has eight goals and seven assists over the last 10 games for Pittsburgh.

McDavid leads the Oilers with 75 total assists and has 118 points. Evander Kane has five goals and six assists over the last 10 games for Edmonton.

LAST 10 GAMES: Penguins: 4-5-1, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.4 assists, 3.3 penalties and 7.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game with a .924 save percentage.

Oilers: 7-2-1, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.6 assists, 3.7 penalties and nine penalty minutes while giving up 1.9 goals per game with a .942 save percentage.

INJURIES: Penguins: Tristan Jarry: out (foot).

Oilers: Jesse Puljujarvi: day to day (illness), Darnell Nurse: out (lower body).

