How to Watch Florida Panthers vs. Pittsburgh Penguins Game Live Online on November 11, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Thursday, November 11, 2021 at 7:00 PM EST, the Pittsburgh Penguins face the Florida Panthers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Florida, Fox Sports Florida, and AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Florida Panthers

In Miami, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Florida (previously Fox Sports Florida), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Florida, this is your only option to stream Florida Panthers games all year long.

In Pittsburgh, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM to watch Pittsburgh Penguins games all year long.

Can you stream Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Florida Panthers on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Pittsburgh and Miami, you can stream Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Florida Panthers, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Florida Panthers vs. Pittsburgh Penguins Game Preview: Florida visits Pittsburgh on 3-game road skid

By The Associated Press

Florida Panthers (10-2-1, second in the Atlantic) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (4-3-4, seventh in the Metropolitan)

Pittsburgh; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Penguins -104, Panthers -116; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: Florida travels to Pittsburgh looking to end its three-game road skid.

The Penguins are 3-2-1 in Eastern Conference games. Pittsburgh has scored 35 goals and is 10th in the league averaging 3.2 per game. Danton Heinen leads the team with four.

The Panthers are 3-0-1 against opponents from the Atlantic. Florida averages 9.4 penalty minutes per game, the sixth-most in the Eastern Conference. Ryan Lomberg leads the team serving 15 total minutes.

In their last matchup on Oct. 14, Florida won 5-4. Carter Verhaeghe recorded a team-high 2 points for the Panthers.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jake Guentzel has 8 total points for the Penguins, three goals and five assists. Kasperi Kapanen has 7 points over the last 10 games for Pittsburgh.

Anthony Duclair leads the Panthers with a plus-11 in 13 games this season. Jonathan Huberdeau has three goals and eight assists over the last 10 games for Florida.

LAST 10 GAMES: Penguins: 3-3-4, averaging 2.9 goals, 5.2 assists, 3.1 penalties and seven penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game with a .915 save percentage.

Panthers: 7-2-1, averaging 3.8 goals, 6.9 assists, 3.3 penalties and eight penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game with a .909 save percentage.

INJURIES: Penguins: Sidney Crosby: day to day (health protocols), Chad Ruhwedel: out (covid-19), Marcus Pettersson: out (covid-19), Brian Dumoulin: day to day (health protocols).

Panthers: Sam Bennett: day to day (upper body).