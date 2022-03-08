How to Watch Florida Panthers vs. Pittsburgh Penguins Game Live Online on March 8, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, March 8, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST, the Pittsburgh Penguins face the Florida Panthers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Florida, Fox Sports Florida, and AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Florida Panthers

In Miami, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Florida (previously Fox Sports Florida), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Florida, this is your only option to stream Florida Panthers games all year long.

In Pittsburgh, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM to watch Pittsburgh Penguins games all year long.

Can you stream Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Florida Panthers on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Pittsburgh and Miami, you can stream Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Florida Panthers, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Florida Panthers vs. Pittsburgh Penguins Game Preview: Panthers face the Penguins, look for 4th straight win

Florida Panthers (38-13-5, first in the Atlantic) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (34-14-9, third in the Metropolitan)

Pittsburgh; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Penguins -108, Panthers -112; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: Florida will try to keep its three-game win streak going when the Panthers take on Pittsburgh.

The Penguins are 21-9-4 in conference play. Pittsburgh is the top team in the Eastern Conference with 5.6 assists per game, led by Kris Letang averaging 0.8.

The Panthers are 23-6-3 against conference opponents. Florida averages 11.3 points per game to lead the Eastern Conference, recording 4.1 goals and 7.2 assists per game.

In their last meeting on Nov. 11, Pittsburgh won 3-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Letang leads the Penguins with a plus-18 in 53 games this season. Sidney Crosby has eight assists over the last 10 games for Pittsburgh.

Jonathan Huberdeau leads the Panthers with 59 total assists and has 77 points. Aleksander Barkov has five goals and 12 assists over the last 10 games for Florida.

LAST 10 GAMES: Penguins: 6-3-1, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.6 assists, 3.2 penalties and eight penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game with a .914 save percentage.

Panthers: 6-4-0, averaging 4.1 goals, 7.5 assists, 4.3 penalties and 10.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game with an .894 save percentage.

INJURIES: Penguins: Teddy Blueger: out (upper-body).

Panthers: Jonas Johansson: out (covid-19), Markus Nutivaara: out (undisclosed).