How to Watch Los Angeles Kings vs. Pittsburgh Penguins Game Live Online on January 30, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Sunday, January 30, 2022 at 1:00 PM EST, the Pittsburgh Penguins face the Los Angeles Kings. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports West, Fox Sports West, and AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Los Angeles Kings

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Bally Sports West (previously Fox Sports West), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports West, this is your only option to stream Los Angeles Kings games all year long.

In Pittsburgh, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM to watch Pittsburgh Penguins games all year long.

Can you stream Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Los Angeles Kings on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Pittsburgh and Los Angeles, you can stream Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Los Angeles Kings, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Los Angeles Kings vs. Pittsburgh Penguins Game Preview: Pittsburgh hosts Los Angeles after Guentzel's 2-goal game

Los Angeles Kings (22-16-7, third in the Pacific) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (27-10-7, second in the Metropolitan)

Pittsburgh; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Penguins -202, Kings +168; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh hosts the Los Angeles Kings after Jake Guentzel scored two goals in the Penguins’ 3-2 shootout loss to the Red Wings.

The Penguins are 13-5-4 at home. Pittsburgh is fourth in the Eastern Conference recording 9.2 points per game, averaging 3.3 goals and 5.9 assists.

The Kings have gone 9-6-5 away from home. Los Angeles is 30th in the NHL with 35.4 shots per game and is averaging 2.8 goals.

In their last meeting on Jan. 13, Los Angeles won 6-2. Anze Kopitar totaled two goals for the Kings.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kris Letang leads the Penguins with a plus-19 in 40 games this season. Sidney Crosby has six goals and six assists over the last 10 games for Pittsburgh.

Kopitar leads the Kings with 25 total assists and has 39 points. Viktor Arvidsson has four goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Penguins: 7-1-2, averaging 3.5 goals, 6.1 assists, 2.9 penalties and 6.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game with a .917 save percentage.

Kings: 5-3-2, averaging three goals, 4.5 assists, 2.8 penalties and 7.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game with an .889 save percentage.

INJURIES: Penguins: Teddy Blueger: out (upper-body).

Kings: Mikey Anderson: day to day (upper-body).