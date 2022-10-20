How to Watch Los Angeles Kings vs. Pittsburgh Penguins Game Live Online on October 20, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Thursday, October 20, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT, the Pittsburgh Penguins face the Los Angeles Kings. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports West, Fox Sports West, and AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Los Angeles Kings

In Pittsburgh the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV. In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Bally Sports West, which is also available with DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on Bally Sports+.

Can you stream Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Los Angeles Kings on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Pittsburgh and Los Angeles, you can stream Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Los Angeles Kings, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Los Angeles Kings vs. Pittsburgh Penguins Game Preview: Kings visit the Penguins after shootout win

Los Angeles Kings (2-2-0, third in the Pacific Division) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (2-0-1, fourth in the Metropolitan Division)

Pittsburgh; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Penguins host the Los Angeles Kings after the Kings knocked off the Nashville Predators 4-3 in a shootout.

Pittsburgh had a 46-25-11 record overall and a 25-14-5 record at home last season. The Penguins scored 50 power-play goals last season on 248 chances for a 20.2% success rate.

Los Angeles went 44-27-11 overall and 25-13-7 in road games last season. The Kings gave up 2.8 goals per game while scoring 2.9 last season.

INJURIES: Penguins: Teddy Blueger: day to day (upper body).

Kings: Alex Iafallo: out (lower body).