How to Watch Minnesota Wild vs. Pittsburgh Penguins Game Live Online on November 6, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Saturday, November 6, 2021 at 7:00 PM EDT, the Pittsburgh Penguins face the Minnesota Wild. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports North, Fox Sports North, and AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Minnesota Wild

In Minneapolis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports North (previously Fox Sports North), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports North, this is your only option to stream Minnesota Wild games all year long.

In Pittsburgh, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM to watch Pittsburgh Penguins games all year long.

Can you stream Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Minnesota Wild on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Pittsburgh and Minneapolis, you can stream Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Minnesota Wild, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $84.99
Includes: Bally Sports North, Fox Sports North, and AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh + 27 Top Cable Channels

Minnesota Wild vs. Pittsburgh Penguins Game Preview: Pittsburgh hosts Minnesota following overtime win

By The Associated Press

Minnesota Wild (6-3-0, third in the Central) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (4-3-2, seventh in the Metropolitan)

Pittsburgh; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Penguins -110, Wild -110

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Wild visit Pittsburgh after the Penguins took down Philadelphia 3-2 in overtime.

Pittsburgh went 37-16-3 overall during the 2020-21 season while going 22-4-2 at home. The Penguins scored 193 total goals last season, 36 on power plays and six shorthanded.

Minnesota finished 35-16-5 overall in the 2020-21 season while going 14-11-3 on the road. The Wild averaged 3.2 goals on 28.3 shots per game last season.

The teams square off Saturday for the first time this season.

INJURIES: Penguins: Sidney Crosby: day to day (health protocols), Chad Ruhwedel: out (covid-19), Marcus Pettersson: out (covid-19), Brian Dumoulin: day to day (health protocols).

Wild: Rem Pitlick: out (covid-19), Mats Zuccarello: out (covid-19).

