How to Watch Montreal Canadiens vs. Pittsburgh Penguins Game Live Online on November 27, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, November 27, 2021 at 7:00 PM EST, the Pittsburgh Penguins face the Montreal Canadiens. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Montreal Canadiens

In Pittsburgh the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM.

Can you stream Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Montreal Canadiens on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Pittsburgh, you can stream Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Montreal Canadiens, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV and DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Montreal Canadiens vs. Pittsburgh Penguins Game Preview: Montreal plays Pittsburgh on 7-game road slide

By The Associated Press

Montreal Canadiens (5-15-2, seventh in the Atlantic) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (10-6-4, fourth in the Metropolitan)

Pittsburgh; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Penguins -200, Canadiens +165; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: Montreal hits the road against Pittsburgh looking to end its seven-game road slide.

The Penguins are 7-5-1 against Eastern Conference opponents. Pittsburgh has scored 58 goals and is eighth in the Eastern Conference averaging 2.9 goals per game. Jake Guentzel leads the team with eight.

The Canadiens are 2-10-1 in conference games. Montreal is 28th in the Eastern Conference with 29.8 shots per game and is averaging 2.2 goals.

In their last meeting on Nov. 18, Pittsburgh won 6-0. Teddy Blueger scored two goals for the Penguins.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcus Pettersson leads the Penguins with a plus-10 in 16 games this season. Guentzel has five goals over the last 10 games for Pittsburgh.

Nicholas Suzuki has 15 total points while scoring four goals and totaling 11 assists for the Canadiens. Jake Evans has three goals over the last 10 games for Montreal.

LAST 10 GAMES: Penguins: 6-3-1, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.6 assists, 3.3 penalties and 6.9 penalty minutes while giving up 1.9 goals per game with a .934 save percentage.

Canadiens: 2-6-2, averaging 2.4 goals, four assists, 3.5 penalties and 10.3 penalty minutes while allowing 3.7 goals per game with an .890 save percentage.

INJURIES: Penguins: None listed.

Canadiens: Brett Kulak: day to day (lower body).