How to Watch Nashville Predators vs. Pittsburgh Penguins Game Live Online on April 10, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Sunday, April 10, 2022 at 4:00 PM EDT, the Pittsburgh Penguins face the Nashville Predators. The game is airing exclusively on TNT, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Nashville Predators

When: Sunday, April 10, 2022 at 4:00 PM EDT

TV: TNT

Stream: Watch with DIRECTV STREAM

In Pittsburgh, Nashville, and Nationally the game will be streaming on TNT. Since it's a nationally televised game, it won't air on your local RSN.

Can you stream Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Nashville Predators on ESPN+?

For those out-of-market, while NHL.TV out-of-market games are now on ESPN+, this Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Nashville Predators game won’t be available since it is on TNT.

However, during the NHL regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Nashville Predators vs. Pittsburgh Penguins Game Preview: Pittsburgh faces Nashville, aims to end home slide

Nashville Predators (41-26-4, fourth in the Central) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (41-22-10, third in the Metropolitan)

Pittsburgh; Sunday, 4 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Penguins -180, Predators +152; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh takes on Nashville looking to break its three-game home slide.

The Penguins are 19-12-5 at home. Pittsburgh is first in the Eastern Conference with 5.7 assists per game, led by Kris Letang averaging 0.8.

The Predators are 19-14-4 on the road. Nashville is 10th in the league averaging 3.3 goals per game, led by Filip Forsberg with 38.

In their last meeting on March 15, Nashville won 4-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brian Dumoulin leads the Penguins with a plus-20 in 67 games this season. Evgeni Malkin has six goals and six assists over the last 10 games for Pittsburgh.

Roman Josi leads the Predators with 68 total assists and has 87 points. Forsberg has six goals and nine assists over the last 10 games for Nashville.

LAST 10 GAMES: Penguins: 3-6-1, averaging 3.5 goals, 6.2 assists, 2.9 penalties and 6.3 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game with a .903 save percentage.

Predators: 6-4-0, averaging 3.6 goals, 6.9 assists, 5.2 penalties and 15.1 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game with a .909 save percentage.

INJURIES: Penguins: Radim Zohorna: day to day (illness).

Predators: Michael McCarron: out (upper body).