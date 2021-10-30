How to Watch New Jersey Devils vs. Pittsburgh Penguins Game Live Online on October 30, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, October 30, 2021 at 7:00 PM EDT, the Pittsburgh Penguins face the New Jersey Devils. The game is airing exclusively on MSG+ and AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Pittsburgh Penguins vs. New Jersey Devils

In Pittsburgh the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh. In New York, the game is streaming on MSG+.

Can you stream Pittsburgh Penguins vs. New Jersey Devils on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Pittsburgh and New York, you can stream Pittsburgh Penguins vs. New Jersey Devils, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New Jersey Devils vs. Pittsburgh Penguins Game Preview: New Jersey visits Pittsburgh after Zacha's 2-goal game

By The Associated Press

New Jersey Devils (3-2-0, sixth in the Metropolitan) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (3-2-2, eighth in the Metropolitan)

Pittsburgh; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Penguins -148, Devils +123; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Penguins host New Jersey after Pavel Zacha scored two goals in the Devils’ 5-3 loss to the Flames.

Pittsburgh finished 37-16-3 overall and 22-4-2 at home a season ago. Goalies for the Penguins compiled a .908 save percentage while allowing 2.6 goals on 29.9 shots per game last season.

New Jersey went 19-30-7 overall and 12-12-4 on the road during the 2020-21 season. The Devils scored 2.6 goals per game while allowing opponents to average 3.4 last season.

The teams square off Saturday for the first time this season.

INJURIES: Penguins: Tristan Jarry: out (covid-19), Jeff Carter: out (covid-19), Kris Letang: day to day (health protocols).

Devils: None listed.