How to Watch New Jersey Devils vs. Pittsburgh Penguins Game Live Online on February 24, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST, the Pittsburgh Penguins face the New Jersey Devils. The game is airing exclusively on MSG+ and AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

In Pittsburgh the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM. In New York, the game is streaming on MSG+, which is also available with fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM.

Can you stream Pittsburgh Penguins vs. New Jersey Devils on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Pittsburgh and New York, you can stream Pittsburgh Penguins vs. New Jersey Devils, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV and DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

New Jersey Devils (17-28-5, eighth in the Metropolitan) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (31-13-8, second in the Metropolitan)

Pittsburgh; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh hosts New Jersey in a matchup of Metropolitan teams.

The Penguins are 8-3-1 against division opponents. Pittsburgh has scored 171 goals and is 10th in the league averaging 3.3 per game. Jake Guentzel leads the team with 25.

The Devils are 12-17-3 in Eastern Conference play. New Jersey ranks ninth in the Eastern Conference averaging 2.9 goals per game, led by Jack Hughes with 14.

In their last meeting on Feb. 13, Pittsburgh won 4-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kris Letang leads the Penguins with a plus-18 in 48 games this season. Sidney Crosby has nine assists over the last 10 games for Pittsburgh.

Jesper Bratt leads the Devils with 29 total assists and has 43 points. Damon Severson has eight assists over the last 10 games for New Jersey.

LAST 10 GAMES: Penguins: 4-3-3, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.8 assists, 2.5 penalties and five penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game with a .912 save percentage.

Devils: 2-8-0, averaging 2.9 goals, 5.1 assists, 2.7 penalties and 7.1 penalty minutes while giving up 3.9 goals per game with an .874 save percentage.

INJURIES: Penguins: Teddy Blueger: out (upper-body).

Devils: Jesper Bratt: day to day (upper-body), Andreas Johnsson: day to day (lower body).