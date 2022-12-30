Where to Watch New Jersey Devils vs. Pittsburgh Penguins Game Live Online on December 30, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Friday, December 30, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST, the Pittsburgh Penguins face the New Jersey Devils. The game is airing exclusively on MSG Sportsnet and AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Pittsburgh Penguins vs. New Jersey Devils

In Pittsburgh the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV. In New York, the game is streaming on MSG Sportsnet, which is also available with DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV.

Can you stream Pittsburgh Penguins vs. New Jersey Devils on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Pittsburgh and New York, you can stream Pittsburgh Penguins vs. New Jersey Devils, and every out-of-market NHL game with NHL Power Play on ESPN+. To watch the game, all you need is a subscription to ESPN+, or The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Services

New Jersey Devils vs. Pittsburgh Penguins Game Preview: Pittsburgh takes on New Jersey following Zucker's 2-goal game

New Jersey Devils (22-10-2, second in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (19-10-5, third in the Metropolitan Division)

Pittsburgh; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Penguins host the New Jersey Devils after Jason Zucker’s two-goal game against the Detroit Red Wings in the Penguins’ 5-4 overtime loss.

Pittsburgh is 5-2-2 against the Metropolitan Division and 19-10-5 overall. The Penguins have a 17-2-4 record when scoring at least three goals.

New Jersey is 22-10-2 overall and 5-5-1 against the Metropolitan Division. The Devils have gone 15-4-0 in games they convert at least one power play.

Friday’s game is the sixth meeting between these teams this season. The Devils won the previous meeting 6-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jake Guentzel has scored 15 goals with 18 assists for the Penguins. Sidney Crosby has six goals and four assists over the last 10 games.

Jesper Bratt has 12 goals and 21 assists for the Devils. Dougie Hamilton has one goal and 11 assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Penguins: 6-2-2, averaging three goals, five assists, 3.7 penalties and 7.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

Devils: 2-7-1, averaging 2.3 goals, 3.8 assists, 3.4 penalties and 10.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game.

INJURIES: Penguins: Ryan Poehling: out (upper body), Josh Archibald: out (undisclosed), Jeff Petry: out (upper-body).

Devils: Ondrej Palat: out (groin), John Marino: out (upper body), Jonathan Bernier: out (hip), Ryan Graves: out (lower body), Nathan Bastian: out (upper-body).