2021 Stanley Cup First Round: New York Islanders vs. Pittsburgh Penguins Live Stream Without Cable

After a unique NHL regular season which split the teams into four divisions, the NHL Playoffs return for their first round of playoff games.

On their quest for the Stanley Cup, the New York Islanders will face the Pittsburgh Penguins in a seven-game series to see who will advance in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs

How to Watch Islanders vs. Penguins Online

When: Starting May 16th at 12pm ET

Where: PPG Paints Arena (Pittsburgh)

TV: Game 1: NBC, Games 2-7: NBCSN, MSG+ (New York) & AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh (Pittsburgh)

How to Stream Round 1: Islanders vs. Penguins Live Without Cable

There are five major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. These allow you to watch the Islanders/Penguins series live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web.

This is the best option for fans that want to watch their local channels (NBC), Regional Sports Networks, as well as nationally televised games on cable networks like NBCSN.

In New York, games will air on MSG+, while in Pittsburgh, the games will air on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, both of which are available with fuboTV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

Nationally, the games will be available on NBCSN/NBC, which you can watch with a free trial of fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, AT&T TV and YouTube TV.

Islanders vs. Penguins Streaming Schedule

Sunday, May 16, Noon: Islanders at Penguins | NBC, SN, TVAS

Tuesday, May 18, 7:30 p.m.: Islanders at Penguins | NBCSN, SN, CBC, TVAS, ATTSN-PT, MSG+

Thursday, May 20, 7 p.m.: Penguins at Islanders | NBCSN, SN360, TVAS, MSG+, ATTSN-PT

Saturday, May 22, 3 p.m.: Penguins at Islanders | NBC, SN, TVAS

*Monday, May 24, TBD: Islanders at Penguins | TBD

*Wednesday, May 26, TBD: Penguins at Islanders | TBD

*Friday, May 28, TBD: Islanders at Penguins | TBD”

All Live TV Streaming Options