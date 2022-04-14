How to Watch New York Islanders vs. Pittsburgh Penguins Game Live Online on April 14, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Thursday, April 14, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT, the Pittsburgh Penguins face the New York Islanders. The game is airing exclusively on MSG+ and AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Pittsburgh Penguins vs. New York Islanders

In Pittsburgh the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh. In New York, the game is streaming on MSG+.

If you live outside of Pittsburgh and New York, you can stream Pittsburgh Penguins vs. New York Islanders, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+.

New York Islanders vs. Pittsburgh Penguins Game Preview: Pittsburgh hosts New York following shootout victory

New York Islanders (34-29-9, fifth in the Metropolitan) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (42-22-11, third in the Metropolitan)

Pittsburgh; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: New York visits the Pittsburgh Penguins after the Islanders took down Pittsburgh 5-4 in a shootout.

The Penguins are 24-14-6 in Eastern Conference games. Pittsburgh has scored 244 goals and ranks sixth in the Eastern Conference averaging 3.2 goals per game. Jake Guentzel leads the team with 35.

The Islanders are 13-6-2 against Metropolitan opponents. New York is last in the NHL shooting 29.0 shots per game.

The teams square off for the second game in a row.

TOP PERFORMERS: Guentzel leads the Penguins with 35 goals, adding 39 assists and totaling 74 points. Sidney Crosby has five goals and six assists over the last 10 games for Pittsburgh.

Brock Nelson has 52 total points while scoring 33 goals and totaling 19 assists for the Islanders. Jean-Gabriel Pageau has five goals and four assists over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Penguins: 3-6-1, averaging 3.4 goals, 6.2 assists, 3.1 penalties and seven penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game with a .901 save percentage.

Islanders: 6-4-0, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.2 assists, 4.1 penalties and 9.1 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game with a .909 save percentage.

INJURIES: Penguins: None listed.

Islanders: Ilya Sorokin: day to day (upper body), Scott Mayfield: out (lower-body), Cal Clutterbuck: out for season (shoulder).