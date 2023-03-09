Where to Watch New York Islanders vs. Pittsburgh Penguins Game Live Online on March 9, 2023: Streaming/TV Channels

On Thursday, March 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM EST, the Pittsburgh Penguins face the New York Islanders. The game is airing exclusively on MSG Sportsnet and AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Pittsburgh Penguins vs. New York Islanders

In Pittsburgh the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM. In New York, the game is streaming on MSG Sportsnet, which is also available with fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM.

Can you stream Pittsburgh Penguins vs. New York Islanders on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Pittsburgh and New York, you can stream Pittsburgh Penguins vs. New York Islanders, and every out-of-market NHL game with NHL Power Play on ESPN+. To watch the game, all you need is a subscription to ESPN+, or The Disney Bundle.

Sign Up Now $9.99 / month espnplus.com Watch 1,050+ live out-of-market games with NHL Power Play on ESPN+

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV and DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

All Live TV Streaming Services

Price: $85.98

Includes: MSG Sportsnet and AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh + 25 Top Cable Channels 7-Day Free Trial $85.98 / month fubo.tv Price: $99.99

Includes: MSG Sportsnet and AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh + 35 Top Cable Channels 5-Day Free Trial $99.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $30 OFF Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM.

New York Islanders vs. Pittsburgh Penguins Game Preview: Penguins host the Islanders after overtime victory

New York Islanders (32-25-8, fourth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (32-22-9, fifth in the Metropolitan Division)

Pittsburgh; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Islanders visit the Pittsburgh Penguins after the Penguins took down the Columbus Blue Jackets 5-4 in overtime.

Pittsburgh has a 6-7-4 record in Metropolitan Division games and a 32-22-9 record overall. The Penguins have conceded 202 goals while scoring 205 for a +3 scoring differential.

New York has a 12-5-1 record in Metropolitan Division play and a 32-25-8 record overall. The Islanders have conceded 172 goals while scoring 188 for a +16 scoring differential.

Thursday’s game is the fifth time these teams match up this season. The Islanders won 5-1 in the last matchup.

TOP PERFORMERS: Evgeni Malkin has 23 goals and 43 assists for the Penguins. Jason Zucker has eight goals over the past 10 games.

Brock Nelson has 27 goals and 34 assists for the Islanders. Anders Lee has five goals and three assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Penguins: 5-5-0, averaging 3.4 goals, six assists, 4.1 penalties and 10.8 penalty minutes while giving up 3.7 goals per game.

Islanders: 6-2-2, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.8 assists, 3.7 penalties and 8.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game.

INJURIES: Penguins: Bryan Rust: day to day (personal), Mikael Granlund: day to day (illness), Ryan Poehling: out (upper body).

Islanders: Jean-Gabriel Pageau: out (upper-body), Mathew Barzal: out (lower body), Cal Clutterbuck: out (upper body).