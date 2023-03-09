 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

Where to Watch New York Islanders vs. Pittsburgh Penguins Game Live Online on March 9, 2023: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Thursday, March 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM EST, the Pittsburgh Penguins face the New York Islanders. The game is airing exclusively on MSG Sportsnet and AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Pittsburgh Penguins vs. New York Islanders

In Pittsburgh the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM. In New York, the game is streaming on MSG Sportsnet, which is also available with fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM.

Can you stream Pittsburgh Penguins vs. New York Islanders on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Pittsburgh and New York, you can stream Pittsburgh Penguins vs. New York Islanders, and every out-of-market NHL game with NHL Power Play on ESPN+. To watch the game, all you need is a subscription to ESPN+, or The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV and DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign Up
$74.99$85.98$69.99$25$40$40$64.99
MSG Sportsnet≥ $99.99-----
AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh≥ $99.99-----

All Live TV Streaming Services

fuboTV

Price: $85.98
Includes: MSG Sportsnet and AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh + 25 Top Cable Channels

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $99.99
Includes: MSG Sportsnet and AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh + 35 Top Cable Channels

New York Islanders vs. Pittsburgh Penguins Game Preview: Penguins host the Islanders after overtime victory

New York Islanders (32-25-8, fourth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (32-22-9, fifth in the Metropolitan Division)

Pittsburgh; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Islanders visit the Pittsburgh Penguins after the Penguins took down the Columbus Blue Jackets 5-4 in overtime.

Pittsburgh has a 6-7-4 record in Metropolitan Division games and a 32-22-9 record overall. The Penguins have conceded 202 goals while scoring 205 for a +3 scoring differential.

New York has a 12-5-1 record in Metropolitan Division play and a 32-25-8 record overall. The Islanders have conceded 172 goals while scoring 188 for a +16 scoring differential.

Thursday’s game is the fifth time these teams match up this season. The Islanders won 5-1 in the last matchup.

TOP PERFORMERS: Evgeni Malkin has 23 goals and 43 assists for the Penguins. Jason Zucker has eight goals over the past 10 games.

Brock Nelson has 27 goals and 34 assists for the Islanders. Anders Lee has five goals and three assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Penguins: 5-5-0, averaging 3.4 goals, six assists, 4.1 penalties and 10.8 penalty minutes while giving up 3.7 goals per game.

Islanders: 6-2-2, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.8 assists, 3.7 penalties and 8.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game.

INJURIES: Penguins: Bryan Rust: day to day (personal), Mikael Granlund: day to day (illness), Ryan Poehling: out (upper body).

Islanders: Jean-Gabriel Pageau: out (upper-body), Mathew Barzal: out (lower body), Cal Clutterbuck: out (upper body).

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $25 Uber Eats Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.