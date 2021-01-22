 Skip to Content
How to Watch New York Rangers at Pittsburgh Penguins Live Without Cable on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, & Mobile

On Friday, January 22, 2021 at 7:00 PM EST, the Pittsburgh Penguins face the New York Rangers. The game is airing exclusively on MSG+, AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, and NHL Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

You can stream this game without cable with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV and AT&T TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

AT&T TVfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialSign UpSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$20$30$30$64.99
MSG+≥ $84.99-----
AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh≥ $84.99-----

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: MSG+ and AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh + 30 Top Cable Channels

AT&T TV

Price: $84.99
Includes: MSG+ and AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh + 35 Top Cable Channels