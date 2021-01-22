How to Watch New York Rangers at Pittsburgh Penguins Live Without Cable on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, & Mobile
On Friday, January 22, 2021 at 7:00 PM EST, the Pittsburgh Penguins face the New York Rangers. The game is airing exclusively on MSG+, AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, and NHL Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.
Pittsburgh Penguins vs. New York Rangers
- When: Friday, January 22, 2021 at 7:00 PM EST
- TV: MSG+, AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, and NHL Network
- Stream: Watch with 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV
You can stream this game without cable with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV and AT&T TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.
|AT&T TV
|fuboTV
|Hulu
|Philo
|Sling TV
|YouTube
|Sign Up
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Sign Up
|Sign Up
|$69.99
|$64.99
|$64.99
|$20
|$30
|$30
|$64.99
|MSG+
|≥ $84.99
|•
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh
|≥ $84.99
|•
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-