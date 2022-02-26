How to Watch New York Rangers vs. Pittsburgh Penguins Game Live Online on February 26, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, February 26, 2022 at 3:00 PM EST, the Pittsburgh Penguins face the New York Rangers. The game is airing exclusively on ABC, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Pittsburgh Penguins vs. New York Rangers

When: Saturday, February 26, 2022 at 3:00 PM EST

TV: ABC

New York Rangers vs. Pittsburgh Penguins Game Preview: Pittsburgh takes on New York, seeks to break 3-game skid

New York Rangers (33-13-5, third in the Metropolitan) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (31-14-8, second in the Metropolitan)

Pittsburgh; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh is looking to stop its three-game skid with a victory against New York.

The Penguins are 8-4-1 against the rest of their division. Pittsburgh serves 6.5 penalty minutes per game, the fewest in the Eastern Conference. Jake Guentzel leads them averaging 0.6.

The Rangers are 7-3-0 in division matchups. New York is eighth in the Eastern Conference recording 8 points per game, averaging 3.0 goals and 5.1 assists.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kris Letang leads the Penguins with a plus-17 in 49 games this season. Sidney Crosby has four goals and 10 assists over the last 10 games for Pittsburgh.

Chris Kreider leads the Rangers with 34 goals and has 48 points. Mika Zibanejad has five goals and nine assists over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Penguins: 4-4-2, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.7 assists, 2.8 penalties and 5.8 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game with a .902 save percentage.

Rangers: 7-2-1, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.2 assists, 3.7 penalties and 7.9 penalty minutes while allowing 2.1 goals per game with a .936 save percentage.

INJURIES: Penguins: Teddy Blueger: out (upper-body).

Rangers: None listed.