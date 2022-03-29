 Skip to Content
How to Watch New York Rangers vs. Pittsburgh Penguins Game Live Online on March 29, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Tuesday, March 29, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT, the Pittsburgh Penguins face the New York Rangers. The game is airing exclusively on MSG and AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Pittsburgh Penguins vs. New York Rangers

In Pittsburgh the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM. In New York, the game is streaming on MSG, which is also available with fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM.

Can you stream Pittsburgh Penguins vs. New York Rangers on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Pittsburgh and New York, you can stream Pittsburgh Penguins vs. New York Rangers, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV and DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial$10 OFFSign Up
$69.99$64.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
MSG≥ $89.99-----
AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh≥ $89.99-----

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: MSG and AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh + 27 Top Cable Channels

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: MSG and AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh + 35 Top Cable Channels

New York Rangers vs. Pittsburgh Penguins Game Preview: Pittsburgh hosts New York after Malkin's 3-goal game

New York Rangers (42-19-5, third in the Metropolitan) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (40-17-10, second in the Metropolitan)

Pittsburgh; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh hosts the New York Rangers after Evgeni Malkin scored three goals in the Penguins’ 11-2 win over the Red Wings.

The Penguins are 12-5-2 against Metropolitan teams. Pittsburgh is 15th in the NHL with 34.6 shots per game and is averaging 3.3 goals.

The Rangers are 10-6-0 against Metropolitan teams. New York ranks ninth in the Eastern Conference averaging 5.2 assists per game, led by Andrew Copp with 1.3.

In their last meeting on March 25, New York won 5-1. Chris Kreider recorded two goals for the Rangers.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jake Guentzel leads the Penguins with 31 goals and has 65 points. Sidney Crosby has 15 points over the last 10 games for Pittsburgh.

Mika Zibanejad leads the Rangers with a plus-23 in 66 games this season. Artemi Panarin has two goals and 12 assists over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Penguins: 6-3-1, averaging 3.9 goals, 6.8 assists, 3.1 penalties and 6.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game with a .920 save percentage.

Rangers: 6-4-0, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.9 assists, 2.9 penalties and 6.6 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game with an .886 save percentage.

INJURIES: Penguins: Casey DeSmith: day to day (ankle).

Rangers: None listed.

