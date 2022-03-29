How to Watch New York Rangers vs. Pittsburgh Penguins Game Live Online on March 29, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, March 29, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT, the Pittsburgh Penguins face the New York Rangers. The game is airing exclusively on MSG and AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Pittsburgh Penguins vs. New York Rangers

New York Rangers vs. Pittsburgh Penguins Game Preview: Pittsburgh hosts New York after Malkin's 3-goal game

New York Rangers (42-19-5, third in the Metropolitan) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (40-17-10, second in the Metropolitan)

Pittsburgh; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh hosts the New York Rangers after Evgeni Malkin scored three goals in the Penguins’ 11-2 win over the Red Wings.

The Penguins are 12-5-2 against Metropolitan teams. Pittsburgh is 15th in the NHL with 34.6 shots per game and is averaging 3.3 goals.

The Rangers are 10-6-0 against Metropolitan teams. New York ranks ninth in the Eastern Conference averaging 5.2 assists per game, led by Andrew Copp with 1.3.

In their last meeting on March 25, New York won 5-1. Chris Kreider recorded two goals for the Rangers.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jake Guentzel leads the Penguins with 31 goals and has 65 points. Sidney Crosby has 15 points over the last 10 games for Pittsburgh.

Mika Zibanejad leads the Rangers with a plus-23 in 66 games this season. Artemi Panarin has two goals and 12 assists over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Penguins: 6-3-1, averaging 3.9 goals, 6.8 assists, 3.1 penalties and 6.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game with a .920 save percentage.

Rangers: 6-4-0, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.9 assists, 2.9 penalties and 6.6 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game with an .886 save percentage.

INJURIES: Penguins: Casey DeSmith: day to day (ankle).

Rangers: None listed.