NHL TV Guide: How to Watch New York Rangers vs. Pittsburgh Penguins Game 6 Live Online on May 13, 2022: Streaming Options

Jason Gurwin

On Friday, May 13, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT, the Pittsburgh Penguins face the New York Rangers. The game is airing exclusively on MSG, AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, and TNT, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Pittsburgh Penguins vs. New York Rangers

In Pittsburgh the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM. In New York, the game is streaming on MSG, which is also available with fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM.

Nationally the game will be streaming on TNT, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If the earlier games go to overtime, the start of this matchup will be on truTV.

Can you stream Pittsburgh Penguins vs. New York Rangers on ESPN+?

For those out-of-market, while NHL.TV out-of-market games are now on ESPN+, this Pittsburgh Penguins vs. New York Rangers game won’t be available since it is on TNT.

However, during the NHL Playoffs, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game on-demand a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: MSG, AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, and TNT + 34 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: MSG and AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh + 27 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: TNT + 15 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: TNT + 31 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: TNT + 31 Top Cable Channels

New York Rangers vs. Pittsburgh Penguins Game Preview: Penguins host the Rangers with 3-2 series lead

New York Rangers (52-24-6, second in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (46-25-11, third in the Metropolitan Division)

Pittsburgh; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rangers -122, Penguins +102; over/under is 6.5

NHL PLAYOFFS FIRST ROUND: Penguins lead series 3-2

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Penguins host the New York Rangers in the first round of the NHL Playoffs with a 3-2 lead in the series. The teams meet Wednesday for the sixth time this season. The Rangers won the previous meeting 5-3.

Pittsburgh is 13-8-3 against the Metropolitan Division and 46-25-11 overall. The Penguins have a +47 scoring differential, with 269 total goals scored and 222 given up.

New York is 52-24-6 overall and 14-8-1 against the Metropolitan Division. The Rangers have a 19-6-2 record in games their opponents commit more penalties.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sidney Crosby has 31 goals and 53 assists for the Penguins. Michael Matheson has one goal and seven assists over the past 10 games.

Mika Zibanejad has scored 30 goals with 52 assists for the Rangers. Andrew Copp has six goals and one assist over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Penguins: 6-4-0, averaging 4.1 goals, 6.7 assists, 3.4 penalties and 6.8 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game.

Rangers: 4-5-1, averaging 3.5 goals, 6.1 assists, 3.6 penalties and 7.5 penalty minutes while giving up 3.7 goals per game.

INJURIES: Penguins: Tristan Jarry: out (foot), Rickard Rakell: day to day (head), Brian Dumoulin: day to day (undisclosed), Casey DeSmith: out for season (core), Sidney Crosby: day to day (undisclosed).

Rangers: Barclay Goodrow: out (lower body), Sammy Blais: out for season (lower body), Tyler Motte: out (upper body).

