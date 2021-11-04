 Skip to Content
How to Watch Philadelphia Flyers vs. Pittsburgh Penguins Game Live Online on November 4, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Thursday, November 4, 2021 at 7:00 PM EDT, the Pittsburgh Penguins face the Philadelphia Flyers. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Philadelphia and AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Philadelphia Flyers

In Pittsburgh the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM. While in Philadelphia, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Philadelphia, which is available with Hulu Live TV. It’s also available on fuboTV and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Philadelphia Flyers on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Pittsburgh and Philadelphia, you can stream Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Philadelphia Flyers, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Philadelphia and AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh + 27 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Philadelphia + 32 Top Cable Channels

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $84.99
Includes: AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh + 35 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Philadelphia + 31 Top Cable Channels

Philadelphia Flyers vs. Pittsburgh Penguins Game Preview: Flyers visit the Penguins following shutout win

By The Associated Press

Philadelphia Flyers (5-2-1, first in the Metropolitan) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (3-3-2, eighth in the Metropolitan)

Pittsburgh; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Penguins -156, Flyers +130; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia visits Pittsburgh after the Flyers shut out Arizona 3-0. Carter Hart earned the victory in the net for Philadelphia after recording 29 saves.

Pittsburgh went 37-16-3 overall with a 22-4-2 record at home during the 2020-21 season. The Penguins averaged 3.4 goals and 5.9 assists per game last season.

Philadelphia went 25-23-8 overall with a 13-11-4 record on the road in the 2020-21 season. The Flyers recorded 282 assists on 160 total goals last season.

The teams meet Thursday for the first time this season.

INJURIES: Penguins: Tristan Jarry: out (covid-19), Chad Ruhwedel: out (covid-19), Marcus Pettersson: out (covid-19), Kris Letang: day to day (health protocols).

Flyers: Ryan Ellis: out (lower-body).

