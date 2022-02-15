How to Watch Philadelphia Flyers vs. Pittsburgh Penguins Game Live Online on February 15, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, February 15, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST, the Pittsburgh Penguins face the Philadelphia Flyers. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Philadelphia+ and AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Philadelphia Flyers

In Pittsburgh the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM. In Philadelphia, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Philadelphia+, which is also available with fuboTV. It’s also available on Hulu Live TV and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Philadelphia Flyers on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Pittsburgh and Philadelphia, you can stream Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Philadelphia Flyers, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

Philadelphia Flyers vs. Pittsburgh Penguins Game Preview: Pittsburgh plays Philadelphia on 4-game home skid

Philadelphia Flyers (15-24-8, eighth in the Metropolitan) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (30-11-8, first in the Metropolitan)

Pittsburgh; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh takes on Philadelphia looking to stop its four-game home skid.

The Penguins are 7-2-1 against the rest of their division. Pittsburgh is seventh in the league averaging 5.9 assists per game, led by Kris Letang with 0.8.

The Flyers are 3-9-2 against opponents in the Metropolitan. Philadelphia is 29th in the Eastern Conference with 30.6 shots per game and is averaging 2.5 goals.

Pittsburgh beat Philadelphia 6-2 in the last meeting between these teams on Jan. 6. Bryan Rust scored two goals for the Penguins in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jake Guentzel leads the Penguins with 24 goals, adding 26 assists and collecting 50 points. Sidney Crosby has six goals and 11 assists over the last 10 games for Pittsburgh.

Cam Atkinson leads the Flyers with 17 goals and has 36 points. Claude Giroux has four goals and three assists over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Penguins: 6-1-3, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.7 assists, 2.4 penalties and 5.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game with a .925 save percentage.

Flyers: 2-7-1, averaging 2.4 goals, four assists, 2.9 penalties and 6.1 penalty minutes while allowing 3.2 goals per game with an .897 save percentage.

INJURIES: Penguins: Teddy Blueger: out (upper-body).

Flyers: Wade Allison: out (knee), Gerald Mayhew: day to day (head), Patrick Brown: out (knee), Rasmus Ristolainen: day to day (undisclosed).