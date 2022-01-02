How to Watch San Jose Sharks vs. Pittsburgh Penguins Game Live Online on January 2, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Sunday, January 2, 2022 at 1:00 PM EST, the Pittsburgh Penguins face the San Jose Sharks. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports California and AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Pittsburgh Penguins vs. San Jose Sharks

In Pittsburgh the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM. In San Francisco, the game is streaming on NBC Sports California, which is also available with fuboTV. It’s also available on Hulu Live TV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Pittsburgh Penguins vs. San Jose Sharks on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Pittsburgh and San Francisco, you can stream Pittsburgh Penguins vs. San Jose Sharks, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

All Live TV Streaming Options

San Jose Sharks (17-14-1, fifth in the Pacific) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (17-8-5, third in the Metropolitan)

Pittsburgh; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh hosts San Jose aiming to prolong its three-game home winning streak.

The Penguins have gone 8-5-2 in home games. Pittsburgh is 24th in the NHL with 35.0 shots per game and is averaging 3.0 goals.

The Sharks are 8-7-0 in road games. San Jose averages 3.2 penalties per game, the fewest in the Western Conference. Jayden Halbgewachs leads the team averaging 1.0.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kris Letang leads the Penguins with 19 assists and has 20 points this season. Sidney Crosby has three goals and 12 assists over the last 10 games for Pittsburgh.

Timo Meier leads the Sharks with 18 total assists and has 31 points. Tomas Hertl has eight goals over the last 10 games for San Jose.

LAST 10 GAMES: Penguins: 7-2-1, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.7 assists, 2.9 penalties and 6.8 penalty minutes while giving up 1.8 goals per game with a .933 save percentage.

Sharks: 5-5-0, averaging 2.8 goals, 5.1 assists, 2.5 penalties and 5.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game with a .907 save percentage.

INJURIES: Penguins: Jason Zucker: out (lower body), Kasperi Kapanen: out (covid-19), Jeff Carter: out (covid-19), Brian Boyle: day to day (undisclosed).

Sharks: None listed.