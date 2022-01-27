How to Watch Seattle Kraken vs. Pittsburgh Penguins Game Live Online on January 27, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Thursday, January 27, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST, the Pittsburgh Penguins face the Seattle Kraken. The game is airing exclusively on Root Sports Northwest and AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Seattle Kraken

In Pittsburgh the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM. In Seattle, the game is streaming on Root Sports Northwest, which is also available with fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM.

Can you stream Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Seattle Kraken on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Pittsburgh and Seattle, you can stream Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Seattle Kraken, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV and DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Price: $64.99

Includes: Root Sports Northwest and AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh + 27 Top Cable Channels 7-Day Free Trial $64.99 / month fubo.tv Price: $89.99

Includes: Root Sports Northwest and AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh + 35 Top Cable Channels Sign Up $89.99 / month directv.com/stream

Seattle Kraken vs. Pittsburgh Penguins Game Preview: Seattle faces Pittsburgh on 4-game road slide

Seattle Kraken (13-25-4, eighth in the Pacific) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (27-10-5, second in the Metropolitan)

Pittsburgh; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle visits Pittsburgh looking to break its four-game road skid.

The Penguins are 13-5-2 on their home ice. Pittsburgh ranks sixth in the league recording 9.4 points per game, averaging 3.4 goals and 6.0 assists.

The Kraken are 4-11-2 in road games. Seattle averages 9.3 penalty minutes per game, the seventh-most in the Western Conference. Jeremy Lauzon leads the team serving 51 total minutes.

In their last meeting on Dec. 6, Pittsburgh won 6-1. Jake Guentzel recorded a team-high 3 points for the Penguins.

TOP PERFORMERS: Guentzel has 40 total points for the Penguins, 21 goals and 19 assists. Kris Letang has 13 points over the last 10 games for Pittsburgh.

Alexander Wennberg leads the Kraken with 16 total assists and has 20 points. Marcus Johansson has 7 points over the last 10 games for Seattle.

LAST 10 GAMES: Penguins: 8-2-0, averaging four goals, seven assists, 3.1 penalties and 7.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game with a .911 save percentage.

Kraken: 3-7-0, averaging 2.1 goals, 3.6 assists, 4.3 penalties and 9.8 penalty minutes while allowing 3.2 goals per game with an .887 save percentage.

INJURIES: Penguins: Teddy Blueger: out (upper-body).

Kraken: Chris Driedger: out (covid-19), Brandon Tanev: out for season (lower body), Jaden Schwartz: out (upper body).