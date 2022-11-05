How to Watch Seattle Kraken vs. Pittsburgh Penguins Game Live Online on November 5, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, November 5, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT, the Pittsburgh Penguins face the Seattle Kraken. The game is airing exclusively on Root Sports Northwest and AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Seattle Kraken

In Pittsburgh the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV. In Seattle, the game is streaming on Root Sports Northwest, which is also available with DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV.

Since YouTube TV, Hulu, and Sling TV don’t carry AT&T SportsNet and ROOT Sports, this is your only way to watch Pens and Kraken games this season.

Can you stream Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Seattle Kraken on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Pittsburgh and Seattle, you can stream Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Seattle Kraken, and every out-of-market NHL game with NHL Power Play on ESPN+. To watch the game, all you need is a subscription to ESPN+, or The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Services

Seattle Kraken vs. Pittsburgh Penguins Game Preview: Kraken take on the Penguins after Wennberg's 2-goal game

Seattle Kraken (6-4-2, third in the Pacific Division) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (4-5-2, seventh in the Metropolitan Division)

Pittsburgh; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Kraken visit the Pittsburgh Penguins after Alexander Wennberg’s two-goal game against the Minnesota Wild in the Kraken’s 4-0 win.

Pittsburgh has a 4-5-2 record overall and a 3-0-1 record on its home ice. The Penguins have scored 40 total goals (3.6 per game) to rank seventh in NHL play.

Seattle has a 4-1-1 record on the road and a 6-4-2 record overall. The Kraken have given up 38 goals while scoring 42 for a +4 scoring differential.

The matchup Saturday is the fourth time these teams meet this season. The Kraken won 3-1 in the last meeting. Wennberg led the Kraken with two goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Evgeni Malkin has five goals and seven assists for the Penguins. Rickard Rakell has scored five goals and added one assist over the past 10 games.

Jared McCann has scored five goals with three assists for the Kraken. Morgan Geekie has four goals and one assist over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Penguins: 3-5-2, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.5 assists, 3.5 penalties and 7.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.5 goals per game.

Kraken: 5-4-1, averaging 3.4 goals, 6.1 assists, 3.8 penalties and 9.1 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game.

INJURIES: Penguins: Teddy Blueger: out (upper body), Jeff Carter: day to day (lower-body).

Kraken: Chris Driedger: out (knee), Philipp Grubauer: out (lower-body), Jared McCann: day to day (undisclosed), Joonas Donskoi: out (upper-body).