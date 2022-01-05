How to Watch St. Louis Blues vs. Pittsburgh Penguins Game Live Online on January 5, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Wednesday, January 5, 2022 at 7:30 PM EST, the Pittsburgh Penguins face the St. Louis Blues. The game is airing exclusively on TNT, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Pittsburgh Penguins vs. St. Louis Blues

When: Wednesday, January 5, 2022 at 7:30 PM EST

TV: TNT

In Pittsburgh, St. Louis, and nationally – the game is streaming on TNT. Since it's a nationally televised game, it won't air on your local RSN.

Can you stream Pittsburgh Penguins vs. St. Louis Blues on ESPN+?

For those out-of-market, while NHL.TV out-of-market games are now on ESPN+, this Pittsburgh Penguins vs. St. Louis Blues game won’t be available since it is on TNT.

However, during the NHL regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

St. Louis Blues vs. Pittsburgh Penguins Game Preview: Pittsburgh faces St. Louis, aims for 5th straight home win

St. Louis Blues (19-9-5, first in the Central) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (18-8-5, second in the Metropolitan)

Pittsburgh; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh hosts St. Louis looking to prolong its four-game home winning streak.

The Penguins are 9-5-2 at home. Pittsburgh is sixth in the Eastern Conference averaging 3.2 goals per game, led by Jake Guentzel with 16.

The Blues are 7-6-3 on the road. St. Louis has scored 114 goals and is fourth in the Western Conference averaging 3.4 goals per game. Vladimir Tarasenko leads the team with 14.

The teams square off Wednesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Guentzel leads the Penguins with 16 goals and has 29 points. Sidney Crosby has two goals and 12 assists over the last 10 games for Pittsburgh.

Tarasenko leads the Blues with 14 goals and has 33 points. Ivan Barbashev has 13 points over the last 10 games for St. Louis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Penguins: 8-1-1, averaging 3.7 goals, 6.7 assists, 2.8 penalties and 6.4 penalty minutes while giving up two goals per game with a .925 save percentage.

Blues: 7-1-2, averaging 3.9 goals, 6.7 assists, 2.7 penalties and 5.7 penalty minutes while allowing 2.4 goals per game with a .929 save percentage.

INJURIES: Penguins: Jason Zucker: out (lower body), Kasperi Kapanen: out (covid-19), Jeff Carter: out (covid-19).

Blues: None listed.