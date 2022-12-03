How to Watch St. Louis Blues vs. Pittsburgh Penguins Game Live Online on December 3, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, December 3, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST, the Pittsburgh Penguins face the St. Louis Blues. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Midwest, Fox Sports Midwest, and AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Pittsburgh Penguins vs. St. Louis Blues

In Pittsburgh the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV. While in St. Louis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Midwest, which is available with Bally Sports+. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM.

Can you stream Pittsburgh Penguins vs. St. Louis Blues on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Pittsburgh and St. Louis, you can stream Pittsburgh Penguins vs. St. Louis Blues, and every out-of-market NHL game with NHL Power Play on ESPN+. To watch the game, all you need is a subscription to ESPN+, or The Disney Bundle.

Sign Up Now $9.99 / month espnplus.com Watch 1,050+ live out-of-market games with NHL Power Play on ESPN+

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like Bally Sports+, DIRECTV STREAM, and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of Bally Sports+.

All Live TV Streaming Services

St. Louis Blues vs. Pittsburgh Penguins Game Preview: Pittsburgh hosts St. Louis in a non-conference matchup

St. Louis Blues (11-11-0, sixth in the Central Division) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (12-8-4, fourth in the Metropolitan Division)

Pittsburgh; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Penguins and the St. Louis Blues square off in a non-conference matchup.

Pittsburgh has a 5-3-2 record in home games and a 12-8-4 record overall. The Penguins have scored 82 total goals (3.4 per game) to rank eighth in league play.

St. Louis has an 11-11-0 record overall and a 6-6-0 record on the road. The Blues are 4— in games decided by a single goal.

The matchup Saturday is the third time these teams play this season. The Penguins won 3-2 in a shootout in the last matchup.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jake Guentzel has 12 goals and 11 assists for the Penguins. Sidney Crosby has scored six goals and added 10 assists over the last 10 games.

Brayden Schenn has six goals and 11 assists for the Blues. Pavel Buchnevich has six goals and eight assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Penguins: 6-2-2, averaging 3.2 goals, six assists, 3.5 penalties and 8.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

Blues: 6-4-0, averaging 3.5 goals, 6.1 assists, 3.5 penalties and 8.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game.

INJURIES: Penguins: Kris Letang: out (illness).

Blues: Marco Scandella: out (hip), Logan Brown: out (upper-body), Scott Perunovich: out (shoulder).