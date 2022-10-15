 Skip to Content
How to Watch Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Pittsburgh Penguins Game Live Online on October 15, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Saturday, October 15, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT, the Pittsburgh Penguins face the Tampa Bay Lightning. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Sun, Fox Sports Sun, and AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Tampa Bay Lightning

In Pittsburgh the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV. In Tampa, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Sun, which is also available with DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on Bally Sports+.

Can you stream Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Tampa Bay Lightning on ESPN+?

For those out-of-market, while NHL.TV out-of-market games are now on ESPN+, this Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Tampa Bay Lightning game won’t be available since it is on NHL Network.

For those out-of-market, you can stream the game on NHL Network, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It is also available with Sling TV, as part of their Sports Extra Add-On ($11), and DIRECTV STREAM Premier Plan.

However, during the NHL regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Pittsburgh Penguins Game Preview: Tampa Bay visits Pittsburgh after Stamkos' 2-goal game

Tampa Bay Lightning (1-1-0, fifth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (1-0-0, third in the Metropolitan Division)

Pittsburgh; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Penguins -135, Lightning +113; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Lightning visit the Pittsburgh Penguins after Steven Stamkos’ two-goal game against the Columbus Blue Jackets in the Lightning’s 5-2 win.

Pittsburgh went 46-25-11 overall and 25-14-5 at home a season ago. The Penguins had a +47 goal differential last season, scoring 269 goals while allowing 222.

Tampa Bay had a 51-23-8 record overall and a 30-20-3 record in road games last season. The Lightning allowed 2.8 goals per game while scoring 3.5 last season.

INJURIES: Penguins: Teddy Blueger: day to day (upper body).

Lightning: Ian Cole: out (suspension), Zach Bogosian: out (shoulder), Mikhail Sergachev: day to day (undisclosed), Anthony Cirelli: out (shoulder).

