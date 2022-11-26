How to Watch Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Pittsburgh Penguins Game Live Online on November 26, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, November 26, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST, the Pittsburgh Penguins face the Toronto Maple Leafs. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Toronto Maple Leafs

In Pittsburgh the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV.

Can you stream Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Toronto Maple Leafs on ESPN+?

For those out-of-market, while NHL.TV out-of-market games are now on ESPN+, this Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Toronto Maple Leafs game won’t be available since it is on NHL Network.

For those out-of-market, you can stream the game on NHL Network, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It is also available with Sling TV, as part of their Sports Extra Add-On ($11), and DIRECTV STREAM Premier Plan.

However, during the NHL regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Pittsburgh Penguins Game Preview: Penguins host the Maple Leafs after Poehling's 2-goal game

Toronto Maple Leafs (9-5-3, second in the Atlantic Division) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (6-7-3, third in the Metropolitan Division)

Pittsburgh; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Penguins -131, Maple Leafs +111; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Penguins host the Toronto Maple Leafs after Ryan Poehling’s two-goal game against the Philadelphia Flyers in the Penguins’ 4-1 win.

Pittsburgh has a 4-2-1 record at home and a 6-7-3 record overall. The Penguins have conceded 57 goals while scoring 56 for a -1 scoring differential.

Toronto has gone 5-3-2 in road games and 9-5-3 overall. The Maple Leafs have given up 46 goals while scoring 50 for a +4 scoring differential.

Saturday’s game is the sixth time these teams meet this season. The Maple Leafs won the previous meeting 5-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rickard Rakell has scored eight goals with five assists for the Penguins. Sidney Crosby has six goals and 10 assists over the last 10 games.

John Tavares has 12 goals and 13 assists for the Maple Leafs. Mitchell Marner has three goals and nine assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Penguins: 7-2-1, averaging 3.5 goals, 6.2 assists, 3.6 penalties and 8.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game.

Maple Leafs: 6-1-3, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.7 assists, three penalties and 6.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game.

INJURIES: Penguins: None listed.

Maple Leafs: Ilya Samsonov: out (knee), Joseph Woll: out (shoulder), Kyle Clifford: out (shoulder), Carl Dahlstrom: out (shoulder), Morgan Rielly: out (knee), T.J. Brodie: out (oblique), Jake Muzzin: out (neck), Jordie Benn: out (upper body).