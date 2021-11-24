How to Watch Vancouver Canucks vs. Pittsburgh Penguins Game Live Online on November 24, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Wednesday, November 24, 2021 at 7:00 PM EST, the Pittsburgh Penguins face the Vancouver Canucks. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Vancouver Canucks

In Pittsburgh the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM.

Can you stream Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Vancouver Canucks on ESPN+?

For those out-of-market, while NHL.TV out-of-market games are now on ESPN+, this Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Vancouver Canucks game won’t be available since it is on NHL Network.

For those out-of-market, you can stream the game on NHL Network, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It is also available with Sling TV, as part of their Sports Extra Add-On ($11), and DIRECTV STREAM Premier Plan.

However, during the NHL regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV and DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

Vancouver Canucks vs. Pittsburgh Penguins Game Preview: Pittsburgh plays Vancouver on 3-game win streak

By The Associated Press

Vancouver Canucks (6-11-2, seventh in the Pacific) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (8-6-4, fourth in the Metropolitan)

Pittsburgh; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Penguins -186, Canucks +153; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh looks to keep its three-game win streak going when the Penguins take on Vancouver.

The Penguins are 4-4-2 on their home ice. Pittsburgh has scored 53 goals and ranks eighth in the Eastern Conference averaging 2.9 goals per game. Jake Guentzel leads the team with eight.

The Canucks are 3-5-1 on the road. Vancouver is 30th in the Western Conference with 32.8 shots per game and is averaging 2.4 goals.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Guentzel leads the Penguins with eight goals, adding seven assists and collecting 15 points. Kasperi Kapanen has four goals over the last 10 games for Pittsburgh.

Tucker Poolman leads the Canucks with a plus-five in 16 games this season. J.T. Miller has six goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Vancouver.

LAST 10 GAMES: Penguins: 5-3-2, averaging 2.7 goals, 5.1 assists, 3.2 penalties and 6.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game with a .921 save percentage.

Canucks: 3-6-1, averaging 2.4 goals, 4.2 assists, 4.2 penalties and 10 penalty minutes while giving up 3.5 goals per game with an .889 save percentage.

INJURIES: Penguins: None listed.

Canucks: None listed.