How to Watch Washington Capitals at Pittsburgh Penguins Live Without Cable on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, & Mobile
On Tuesday, January 19, 2021 at 7:00 PM EST, the Pittsburgh Penguins face the Washington Capitals. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Washington and AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.
Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Washington Capitals
- When: Tuesday, January 19, 2021 at 7:00 PM EST
- TV: NBC Sports Washington (D.C.), AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh (Pittsburgh), and NBC Sports Network (National)
- Stream: Watch with 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV
This month fuboTV added AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, making it the least expensive way to get the channel without cable. You can stream it for $64.99 a month, after a 7-Day Free Trial. For Caps fans, fuboTV is also the least expensive way to stream NBC Sports Philadelphia.
You can stream this game without cable with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.
|AT&T TV
|fuboTV
|Hulu
|Philo
|Sling TV
|YouTube
|Sign Up
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Sign Up
|Sign Up
|$69.99
|$64.99
|$64.99
|$20
|$30
|$30
|$64.99
|NBC Sports Washington
|≥ $84.99
|•
|•
|-
|-
|•
|•
|AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh
|≥ $84.99
|•
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-