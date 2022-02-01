How to Watch Washington Capitals vs. Pittsburgh Penguins Game Live Online on February 1, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, February 1, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST, the Pittsburgh Penguins face the Washington Capitals. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Washington and AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Washington Capitals

In Pittsburgh the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh. In Washington, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Washington.

Can you stream Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Washington Capitals on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Pittsburgh and Washington, you can stream Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Washington Capitals, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Washington Capitals vs. Pittsburgh Penguins Game Preview: Pittsburgh hosts Washington, aims to break home skid

Washington Capitals (24-12-9, fourth in the Metropolitan) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (27-11-7, third in the Metropolitan)

Pittsburgh; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh takes on Washington looking to end its three-game home skid.

The Penguins have gone 6-2-0 against division opponents. Pittsburgh averages only 3.0 penalties per game, the least in the Eastern Conference. Mark Friedman leads them averaging 0.3.

The Capitals are 7-2-1 against the rest of their division. Washington is sixth in the Eastern Conference averaging 3.2 goals per game, led by Alex Ovechkin with 29.

In their last meeting on Dec. 10, Pittsburgh won 4-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jake Guentzel leads the Penguins with 23 goals and has 43 points. Sidney Crosby has seven goals and seven assists over the last 10 games for Pittsburgh.

Evgeny Kuznetsov leads the Capitals with 30 total assists and has 43 points. Ovechkin has five goals over the last 10 games for Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Penguins: 6-2-2, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.9 assists, 2.9 penalties and 6.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game with a .911 save percentage.

Capitals: 4-5-1, averaging 2.5 goals, 3.9 assists, three penalties and 6.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game with a .915 save percentage.

INJURIES: Penguins: Teddy Blueger: out (upper-body).

Capitals: Michal Kempny: out (health protocols).